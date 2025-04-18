City of Edmonton golf courses opening for 2025 season

Send this page to someone via email

The snow has melted, grass is growing and geese are returning — which means spring is well underway in Edmonton and golfers are itching for get out on the greens.

The City of Edmonton’s three golf courses will all be opening the next week.

Rundle Golf Course in the northeast is already open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (weather dependent), and the Victoria Driving Range in the river valley is operating from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The city said Rundle is excited to announce its new local Shortees restaurant is now open.

The City of Edmonton’s other two courses in the river valley are getting ready to welcome golfers next week.

Victoria Golf Course will open on Wednesday, April 23, and Riverside Golf Course the following day.

The city said for both courses, tee times will be adjusted based on weather or frost conditions, and power carts may be restricted due to course conditions such as the ground still being too soft.

Tee times can be booked on the city’s website.

For those looking to work on their short game, the Kinsmen Pitch and Pitt par 3 course along Walterdale Hill in the river valley will open next month. It’s first come, first served, and updates are posted to its Facebook page.

For those looking to try some new or different courses, Explore Edmonton also maintains a list of all the golf courses in the Edmonton region.