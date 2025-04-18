Best long-lasting makeup for special occasions

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When I’m looking for beauty I can count on, cosmetics that stay put all throughout the evening are a rare find. Luckily, I’ve encountered a few gems along my journey of buffing, baking and swatching. It wasn’t the easiest task, but I’ve handpicked the top eight hardest-working heroes in my makeup bag – because long wear shouldn’t mean losing any vibrant shine or glow. Sip martinis with these long-wearing lippies, and let a tear fall at your best friend’s wedding (whilst having waterproof mascara diligently applied). There’s no need to fear a little sweat on the dance floor either. These picks have you covered for the moments you need them the most and I’m not one to gatekeep.
For formal affairs, I’ve been swooning over these glam liquid eyeshadows from r.e.m. beauty. Ms. Grande really outdid herself with this silky, smooth formula glides on beautifully and adds the perfect amount of shimmer to my eyelids.
Known for their creamy, hydrating consistencies, Merit is a brand I can’t get enough of. The Signature Lip in the shade ‘Cool Red’ is my fave bold lip go-to. She’s a classic red with a soft matte finish.
There’s nothing sharper than a bold, precise liner, and this classic from Stila is my all-day waterproof option when I need an eye look that lasts from day to night. One swift swipe and you’re got yourself a killer cat-eye.
An absolute essential for emotional moments – this clump-free and smudge-proof mascara from Lancôme lasts for up to 24 hours while still being easy to remove. With a uniquely sculpted dual-sided wand, it gracefully defines every lash for maximum length and volume.
