Best long-lasting makeup for special occasions

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When I’m looking for beauty I can count on, cosmetics that stay put all throughout the evening are a rare find. Luckily, I’ve encountered a few gems along my journey of buffing, baking and swatching. It wasn’t the easiest task, but I’ve handpicked the top eight hardest-working heroes in my makeup bag – because long wear shouldn’t mean losing any vibrant shine or glow. Sip martinis with these long-wearing lippies, and let a tear fall at your best friend’s wedding (whilst having waterproof mascara diligently applied). There’s no need to fear a little sweat on the dance floor either. These picks have you covered for the moments you need them the most and I’m not one to gatekeep.

Story continues below advertisement

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Longwear Foundation Double Wear is your ride-or-die foundation – flawless, matte, and ready to slay all day (and night). With 55 shades and a finish that won’t budge, it’s like your skin – just way more put-together. $70.50 at Sephora

r.e.m Beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow For formal affairs, I’ve been swooning over these glam liquid eyeshadows from r.e.m. beauty. Ms. Grande really outdid herself with this silky, smooth formula glides on beautifully and adds the perfect amount of shimmer to my eyelids. $20 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Signature Lip Known for their creamy, hydrating consistencies, Merit is a brand I can’t get enough of. The Signature Lip in the shade ‘Cool Red’ is my fave bold lip go-to. She’s a classic red with a soft matte finish. $36.00 at Merit Beauty

Story continues below advertisement

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner This creamy, comfy lip liner glides on like a dream and stays put – no smudges, no drama. $32.50 at Sephora

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Corduroy Large Travel Quilted Makeup Bag – $18.04

e.l.f. Ten Out Of Ten Brush Set – $42.55

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream – $97.00

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner There’s nothing sharper than a bold, precise liner, and this classic from Stila is my all-day waterproof option when I need an eye look that lasts from day to night. One swift swipe and you’re got yourself a killer cat-eye. $29.00 on Amazon

More Recommendations Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Vitruvi

Story continues below advertisement

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara An absolute essential for emotional moments – this clump-free and smudge-proof mascara from Lancôme lasts for up to 24 hours while still being easy to remove. With a uniquely sculpted dual-sided wand, it gracefully defines every lash for maximum length and volume. $40 on Amazon

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush This dewy, liquid blush melts into cheeks like a dream, leaving behind the perfect wash of buildable, blendable colour. $35.00 at Sephora

Revolution Superfix Misting Spray Meet the viral setting spray that’s got TikTok talking and makeup lovers raving – Revolution Superfix locks your look in place with a flawless, ultra-matte finish. $22.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum – $110.00

Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror – $28.99

Laura Geller New York Retractable Airbrush Kabuki Brush – $30.99