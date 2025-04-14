Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba to redirect U.S. hydro exports to Canadian projects: Kinew

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba government adopts, fixes torn Canadian flag from football team'
Manitoba government adopts, fixes torn Canadian flag from football team
RELATED: The large Canadian flag that was recently draped on the front of the Manitoba legislature is being repaired for a second time and is being adopted by the Manitoba government.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Wab Kinew says Manitoba is set to partner with other provinces and territories to help power infrastructure projects.

The provincial government issued a directive to Manitoba Hydro Monday to redirect some of its expiring electricity export contracts with the United States to provide power to homegrown projects here in Canada, as trade tensions continue between both countries.

Contracts worth 500 megawatts of power will be redirected by the Crown corporation to initiatives including development of the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, a 50-megawatt project aimed at providing power and telecommunications infrastructure to northern communities in Nuvavut.

“Manitoba is a province of builders and we are stepping up to help build our nation as we weather the economic uncertainty we are all facing right now,” said Kinew.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There is no better time to be partnering with other Canadian provinces and territories to build the infrastructure we need for a strong domestic economy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew said Manitoba will continue to work with its counterparts in Nunavut on the fibre-link project, while looking for opportunities to send the remaining 450 megawatts elsewhere in Canada.

The Kivalliq project, he said, could also benefit northern Manitoba communities like Churchill, as well as the province’s mining sector.

“It’s great for the environment because it displaces diesel generators,” the premier said.

Trending Now

“It’s great for Manitoba because it allows us to find a new export market for our hydroelectricity. And it’s great for Canada because it brings on board more housing, more mining and more industrial opportunities in both Manitoba and in one of the northern territories.”

Click to play video: 'Province restarts Manitoba Hydro’s international consulting business'
Province restarts Manitoba Hydro’s international consulting business
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices