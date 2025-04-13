SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Rhubarb ricotta tart

By Claire Livia Lassam, co-owner & pastry chef, LIVIA Forno e Vino Special to Global News
Posted April 13, 2025 8:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Spring flavour with a rhubarb ricotta tart'
Cooking Together: Spring flavour with a rhubarb ricotta tart
Spring has arrived and with it comes rhubarb. Claire Livia Lassam, co-owner and pastry chef, of LIVIA Forno e Vino joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend BC with her take on a rhubarb ricotta tart.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rhubarb Ricotta Tart

Recipe by: Claire Livia Lassam, co-owner & pastry chef, LIVIA Forno e Vino

 

Tart Dough:

 

¾ cup Butter, cut into cubes, very cold

1.5 cup Flour

Pinch Salt

Ice Water

 

Ricotta Filling:

 

3 Eggs

2 cups Ricotta

Story continues below advertisement

2 cups Whole milk

½ vanilla bean, or 1 tbsp Vanilla

1 cup White Sugar

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

Poached Rhubarb

 

Cut pieces 2 lbs Rhubarb

⅕ litres water

2 cups Sugar

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract or ½ Vanilla bean

 

Finish with pistachios, optional.

 

Preheat oven to 375F

Put flour onto a clean working surface.

Using your hands break apart the cold butter into pea sized pieces.

Add a tablespoon of cold water, tossing it through the flour mixture.

Keep going until the dough has the texture of cheese curds.

Gently fold the dough over on it’s self, building layers  4-6 times, stopping if it begins to give resistance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Roll dough out until it will overhang significantly over the edges of a 9 inch round tart pan.

 

Chill for 10 minutes in the fridge.

Pop a piece of parchment on to the dough, and weigh with some dry beans.

Bake for 25 minutes, until barely baked.

 

Meanwhile, mix together all the ingredients for the filling with a whisk.

Pour into tart shelf, bake for 25 minutes or so, until it barely wiggles when you jiggle it.

 

Poached Rhubarb:

Bring the sugar, water, and vanilla up to a simmer.

Gently place the rhubarb in and cook until nearly soft, but not falling apart.

 

Once the tart is cooled, put the poached rhubarb on the tart in a pretty pattern.

Sprinkly with pistachios, if using.

Curator Recommendations

Sponsored content

AdChoices