Recipe: Rhubarb ricotta tart

Rhubarb Ricotta Tart

Recipe by: Claire Livia Lassam, co-owner & pastry chef, LIVIA Forno e Vino

Tart Dough:

¾ cup Butter, cut into cubes, very cold

1.5 cup Flour

Pinch Salt

Ice Water

Ricotta Filling:

3 Eggs

2 cups Ricotta

2 cups Whole milk

½ vanilla bean, or 1 tbsp Vanilla

1 cup White Sugar

Poached Rhubarb

Cut pieces 2 lbs Rhubarb

⅕ litres water

2 cups Sugar

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract or ½ Vanilla bean

Finish with pistachios, optional.

Preheat oven to 375F

Put flour onto a clean working surface.

Using your hands break apart the cold butter into pea sized pieces.

Add a tablespoon of cold water, tossing it through the flour mixture.

Keep going until the dough has the texture of cheese curds.

Gently fold the dough over on it’s self, building layers 4-6 times, stopping if it begins to give resistance.

Roll dough out until it will overhang significantly over the edges of a 9 inch round tart pan.

Chill for 10 minutes in the fridge.

Pop a piece of parchment on to the dough, and weigh with some dry beans.

Bake for 25 minutes, until barely baked.

Meanwhile, mix together all the ingredients for the filling with a whisk.

Pour into tart shelf, bake for 25 minutes or so, until it barely wiggles when you jiggle it.

Poached Rhubarb:

Bring the sugar, water, and vanilla up to a simmer.

Gently place the rhubarb in and cook until nearly soft, but not falling apart.

Once the tart is cooled, put the poached rhubarb on the tart in a pretty pattern.

Sprinkly with pistachios, if using.