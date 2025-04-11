Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

Boil water advisory issued for Town of Oliver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 8:52 pm
1 min read
A boil water advisory is in effect for much of the Town of Oliver. View image in full screen
A boil water advisory is in effect for much of the Town of Oliver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Residents of the Okanagan community of Oliver, B.C., were placed under a boil water advisory on Friday.

The Town of Oliver said the advisory was issued after a mechanical failure at the Rockcliffe Well, allowing non-chlorinated water into the community’s water system.

It said the advisory was being issued out of “an abundance of caution.”

The advisory covers properties in the following areas:

Boil water advisory issued for Town of Oliver - image View image in full screen
Town of Oliver
Residents are being advised to bring any water being used for drinking purposes to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use.

People should not drink from public drinking fountains, either.

Water can be used for washing and bathing, but people should ensure that younger children and infants are sponge-bathed, the town said.

The alert will remain in place until further notice.

