Boil water advisory issued for Town of Oliver

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Residents of the Okanagan community of Oliver, B.C., were placed under a boil water advisory on Friday.

The Town of Oliver said the advisory was issued after a mechanical failure at the Rockcliffe Well, allowing non-chlorinated water into the community’s water system.

2:21 ‘We have to fix it faster’: 28 First Nations communities still under boil water advisories

It said the advisory was being issued out of “an abundance of caution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The advisory covers properties in the following areas:

View image in full screen Town of Oliver

Residents are being advised to bring any water being used for drinking purposes to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

People should not drink from public drinking fountains, either.

Water can be used for washing and bathing, but people should ensure that younger children and infants are sponge-bathed, the town said.

The alert will remain in place until further notice.