Boil water advisory issued for Town of Oliver

Residents of the Okanagan community of Oliver, B.C., were placed under a boil water advisory on Friday.
The Town of Oliver said the advisory was issued after a mechanical failure at the Rockcliffe Well, allowing non-chlorinated water into the community’s water system.
It said the advisory was being issued out of “an abundance of caution.”
The advisory covers properties in the following areas:
Residents are being advised to bring any water being used for drinking purposes to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use.
People should not drink from public drinking fountains, either.
Water can be used for washing and bathing, but people should ensure that younger children and infants are sponge-bathed, the town said.
The alert will remain in place until further notice.
