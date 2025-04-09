SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Can’t do ‘CSIS background checks’ on donors, Poilievre responds to ‘friends’ of Modi report

By Stewart Bell & David Akin Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 6:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre questioned over report that ‘friends’ of India’s Modi helped fund his campaign'
Poilievre questioned over report that ‘friends’ of India’s Modi helped fund his campaign
WATCH: Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre responds to Global News report on Modi 'friends' who helped finance his leadership.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded Wednesday to questions about money he received from self-described friends of India’s ruling party, saying he could not screen all donors.

At a campaign stop, Poilievre was asked about a Global News report showing the founders of an organization set up to elect Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped finance his leadership bid.

“I received 37,000 separate donations that anybody can make online,” Poilievre said. “We don’t have the capacity to do CSIS background checks on every single person who makes those 37,000 donations.”

Elections Canada records show the former leaders of the Overseas Friends of BJP Canada, formed in 2013 to bring Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party to power, donated thousands to Poilievre’s leadership campaign.

The former leaders of the now-defunct non-profit also contributed to the Conservative party, hosted Poilievre at events, met with him and promoted him on social media as Canada’s next prime minister.

The matter has raised concerns about the Conservative leader at a sensitive time for Canada-India relations following India’s alleged election interference and killing of a Sikh leader in B.C.

Click to play video: 'Singh reacts to report that ‘friends’ of India’s Modi helped finance Poilievre leadership campaign'
Singh reacts to report that ‘friends’ of India’s Modi helped finance Poilievre leadership campaign
Asked about the issue, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pointed to Poilievre’s refusal to obtain a security clearance that would all him to receive high-level briefings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

“It really shows you that Pierre Poilievre is not someone that puts his country first. He puts his party first. He puts his own interests before the country, and I think that’s wrong,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Liberal leader Mark Carney said he took such issues “extremely seriously” and that during his leadership race his party had been “very rigorous” about who participated.

He added the federal election had been “safe and fair” to date, and he was “pleased to see the level of engagement of Canadians with all political parties in this election process.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

