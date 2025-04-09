Can’t do ‘CSIS background checks’ on donors, Poilievre responds to ‘friends’ of Modi report

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded Wednesday to questions about money he received from self-described friends of India’s ruling party, saying he could not screen all donors.

At a campaign stop, Poilievre was asked about a Global News report showing the founders of an organization set up to elect Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped finance his leadership bid.

“I received 37,000 separate donations that anybody can make online,” Poilievre said. “We don’t have the capacity to do CSIS background checks on every single person who makes those 37,000 donations.”

Elections Canada records show the former leaders of the Overseas Friends of BJP Canada, formed in 2013 to bring Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party to power, donated thousands to Poilievre’s leadership campaign.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The former leaders of the now-defunct non-profit also contributed to the Conservative party, hosted Poilievre at events, met with him and promoted him on social media as Canada’s next prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

The matter has raised concerns about the Conservative leader at a sensitive time for Canada-India relations following India’s alleged election interference and killing of a Sikh leader in B.C.

0:32 Singh reacts to report that ‘friends’ of India’s Modi helped finance Poilievre leadership campaign

Asked about the issue, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pointed to Poilievre’s refusal to obtain a security clearance that would all him to receive high-level briefings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

“It really shows you that Pierre Poilievre is not someone that puts his country first. He puts his party first. He puts his own interests before the country, and I think that’s wrong,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Liberal leader Mark Carney said he took such issues “extremely seriously” and that during his leadership race his party had been “very rigorous” about who participated.

He added the federal election had been “safe and fair” to date, and he was “pleased to see the level of engagement of Canadians with all political parties in this election process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca