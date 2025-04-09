Menu

Crime

Police in Ontario looking for mother accused of parental abduction in Colombia

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 9:10 am
1 min read
Missing Children’s Month
Durham Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 41-year-old woman accused of abducting her child.

Police said in a news release Wednesday it started investigating the matter in August 2024 when officers received word of the reported abduction, which involves a five-year-old boy.

Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the mother, who is wanted for abduction by parent/custody order.

“Efforts are underway to retrieve the child from Colombia and ensure his safe return to Canada and the father,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 1829, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Woman arrested at Toronto airport after child abduction investigation

In an unrelated case, Ontario Provincial Police said earlier this week a woman was charged in a child abduction investigation after she allegedly tried to leave the country with her young child from Toronto’s Pearson airport.

Lanark County OPP said officers began investigating when a Beckwith Township resident reported that his wife might be attempting to leave Canada with their six-year-old son.

With help from Peel Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency, they were able to find the woman and child at Pearson, the OPP said.

A 36-year-old woman faces a charge of abduction without custody.

— with files from The Canadian Press

