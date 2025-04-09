Woman arrested at Toronto airport after child abduction investigation: police

See more sharing options

Provincial police say a woman was charged in a child abduction investigation Monday after she allegedly tried to leave the country with her young child from Toronto’s Pearson airport.

Lanark County OPP say officers began investigating when a Beckwith Township resident reported that his wife might be attempting to leave Canada with their six-year-old son.

Police say with help from Peel regional police and the Canada Border Services Agency, they were able to find the woman and child at Pearson airport.

They say the 36-year-old woman faces a charge of abduction without custody.

The child was returned to his father.

Police say the suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing at a court in Perth, Ont.