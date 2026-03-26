Canada could help ships sail Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire: Carney

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Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada might join efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the Middle East if there is a ceasefire.

Reporters asked Carney today how Ottawa might get involved in efforts to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has blockaded in response to the U.S. and Israel launching a war on Iran a month ago.

Carney says Canada is talking to allies about how it could help restore the movement of vessels in the strait, offering the clearest scenario yet of how it might get involved.

2:14 How the Iran war is draining Canadians’ wallets at the pump

Carney is also defending the limited information his government has released about the war, saying that proactive disclosure could endanger troops.

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The government has been criticized for not telling the public about potential damage to Canadian assets at a Kuwait airbase.

Global Affairs Canada officials testifying at a Senate committee about Iran today said they never expected that strikes against Iran’s senior leadership would prompt a successful popular uprising to oust the regime.