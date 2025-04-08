Menu

Crime

Judge rejects new trials for 2 convicted of human smuggling in death of family of 4 from India

By Steve Karnowski The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2025 3:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Immoral depravity’: Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba'
‘Immoral depravity’: Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
RELATED: A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border. Melissa Ridgen reports. – Nov 22, 2024
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday rejected requests for new trials for two men convicted on human smuggling charges in the deaths of four members of a family from India who froze to death while trying to cross the Canadian border into Minnesota during a blizzard in 2022.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim declined to set aside the guilty verdicts that a jury returned last November against Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Anthony Shand. His order clears the way for the two defendants to take their cases to a federal appeals court after he sentences them on May 7.

Attorneys for both men argued that the evidence was insufficient.

“But this was not a close case,” Tunheim countered.

Jagdish Patel, 39; his wife Vaishaliben Patel, 37; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and their three-year-old son, Dharmik, are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil View image in full screen
Jagdish Patel, 39; his wife Vaishaliben Patel, 37; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and their three-year-old son, Dharmik, are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil.

The judge found that there was sufficient evidence for the jury to find both Shand and Patel guilty on all four counts. He said the failure of prosecutors until late in the trial to disclose a prior disciplinary action against a Border Patrol agent who testified, while troubling, had a minimal impact on the overall case. He also stood by his decision to try the defendants together rather than separately.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Patel, an Indian national who prosecutors say went by the alias “Dirty Harry,” and Shand, an American from Florida, were part of a sophisticated illegal operation that brought increasing numbers of Indians into the U.S.

Trending Now
They said the victims, 39-year-old Jagdish Patel; his wife, Vaishaliben, who was in her mid-30s; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and 3-year-old son, Dharmik, froze to death just north of the border between Manitoba and Minnesota on Jan. 19, 2022. The family was from Dingucha, a village in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The couple were schoolteachers, local news reports said. Seven other members of their group survived the foot crossing. Patel is a common Indian surname, and the victims were not related to the defendant.

The most serious counts carry maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison. But federal sentencing guidelines rely on complicated formulas, and prosecutors have not yet said what they will recommend for sentences.

Click to play video: 'Trial sees texts between men accused in migrants’ deaths by Manitoba-Minnesota border'
Trial sees texts between men accused in migrants’ deaths by Manitoba-Minnesota border
© 2025 The Canadian Press

