Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crews checking to make sure no one missing in Westside Road landslide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for missing person near Westside Road landslide'
Search for missing person near Westside Road landslide
RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews are looking for a missing person in the area of a landslide on Westside Road. Travis Lowe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Search crews resumed looking for any sign of a missing person at the landslide site on Westside Road near Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said items belonging to a missing person were located near the slide, which came down on April 1.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, concerns were raised about a homeless encampment in the area.

While the search is ongoing, crews are also working to make sure the hillside is safe.

Trending Now

The road has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic between Main Street and Denison Road.

Drivers are advised to travel carefully and obey traffic control workers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices