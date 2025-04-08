Crews checking to make sure no one missing in Westside Road landslide

See more sharing options

Search crews resumed looking for any sign of a missing person at the landslide site on Westside Road near Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said items belonging to a missing person were located near the slide, which came down on April 1.

At the time, concerns were raised about a homeless encampment in the area.

While the search is ongoing, crews are also working to make sure the hillside is safe.

The road has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic between Main Street and Denison Road.

Drivers are advised to travel carefully and obey traffic control workers.