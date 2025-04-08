Menu

The Curator

Shop our top health & wellness deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 8, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Amazon deals, deals of the week, discounts View image in full screen
Save big on Vitruvi, Aquasonic and more coveted brand items.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our six deals of the week. Save big on Vitruvi, Aquasonic and more coveted brand items.

 

Smart BMI Scale
With science-backed insights and a sprinkle of app-powered magic, hitting your health goals has never felt this easy. Grab this smart scale while it’s 32% off!
$33.98 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser
With 3-level adjustable straps, personalized resistance, and a quiet design, this little pedaler works your arms and legs while you crush your to-do list – now 40% off!
$53.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

 

Creatine Monohydrate Gummies
ho knew gains could taste this good? Packed with 5g of premium creatine per serving, these juicy berry gummies are vegan, sugar-free, and ready to fuel your workout.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $58.99)

 

Memory Foam Massage Seat Cushion
This plush vibration massage cushion melts away tension with 6 soothing motors, gentle heat, and dreamy memory foam. It’s perfect for relaxing your back and thighs after a long day.
$72.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)
AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
The Vibe Series toothbrush combines 40,000 vibrations per minute with smart features like 4 modes, a long-lasting battery, and ADA approval for a deeper clean and healthier gums.
$43.65 on Amazon (was $59.95)

 

Vitruvi Move Diffuser
This cordless diffuser from Vitruvi fills every corner with fragrance for up to 8 hours, blending style, convenience, and peace of mind with a lifetime warranty and free shipping.
$187.49 at Vitruvi (was $249.99)

