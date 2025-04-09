SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Don’t miss Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale – up to 70% off outdoor furniture

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 9, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
wayfair big outdoor sale View image in full screen
Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale is here, offering unbeatable deals on everything you need to create the perfect backyard setup.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to transform your outdoor space without breaking the bank – Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale is here, offering unbeatable deals on everything you need to create the perfect backyard setup. From modern patio furniture and sleek tables to irresistible  lounging chairs, this sale has something for every type of decor and budget. Whether you’re looking to host summer parties or simply relax and soak up the sunnier weather, now is the perfect time to score high-quality pieces that will elevate your outdoor space. Read on for spring steals!

 

80% off

Ezzah 4 - Person Four Leg Dining Set
Perfect for patios and porches, this space-saving dining set tucks the benches right under the table – no clutter, just comfort.
$314.99 at Wayfair (was $1,679.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

18% off

patio set
Virgie 3 Piece Wicker/Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
This hand-woven 3-piece wicker set is adorable for backyards, porches, or small patio spaces. With stress-free, waterproof cushions and all-weather durability, low-maintenance lounging has never looked so good!
$269.99 at Wayfair (was $329.99)

 

22% off

Rasharkin Classic Outdoor Wall Sconce 1 Light in Matte Black
These charming outdoor wall sconces are the perfect pair to light up your home’s exterior with warmth and ambiance. It’s modern matte black finish and clear glass panels complement any home.
$164.99 at Wayfair (was $199.99)

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

66% off

Direen 120 Inch Lighted Tilt Cantilever Umbrella
This charming 10 ft umbrella isn’t just for shade – it’s your all-weather buddy, lighting up summer nights with 32 twinkling solar LED lights.
$237.99 at Wayfair (was $671.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

16% off

2-Pieces Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chairs with Adjustable Backrest (Set of 2)
These lounging chairs will be your favourite spot this summer – perfect for lounging by the pool or catching golden hour on the patio with a cold drink in hand.
$239.99 at Wayfair (was $296.99)

You may also like:

Acacia Wood Patio Lounge Chair and Ottoman and Cushions – $299.99

Outdoor String Lights – $41.99

Cocktail Glass Set – $29.87

 

22% off

Louise Patio Chair with Cushions (Set of 2)
Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, these chairs feature comfy, water-resistant cushions and sturdy acacia wood frames that elevate any outdoor space.
$739.99 at Wayfair (was $899.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

12% off

Lotis 3 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Whether you’re lounging or hosting, this stylish 3-piece set with soft, removable cushions is perfect for backyard chats, family time or sitting poolside.
$449.99 at Wayfair (was $509.99)

 

59% off

Belisle 6 ft x 3 ft Galvanized Metal Outdoor Raised Garden Bed Planter Box for Vegetables, Fruits
Grow more of your favourite veggies, fruits, and flowers with this sturdy galvanized steel garden bed – it’s easy to assemble and keeps your plants happy, healthy, and safe.
$169.99 at Wayfair (was $389.99)

 

24% off

4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions (Set of 4)
From morning coffees to sunset chats, this charming 4-piece set is crafted from durable galvanized steel and poly rattan braid. Sleek, functional, and made to last, it’s your new go-to for years of outdoor fun.
$369.99 at Wayfair (was $449.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

8% off

Dalya Round Outdoor Side Table
This versatile little table is modern and chic. It holds snacks or summer cocktails, and pairs well with a good book.
$164.99 at Wayfair ($179.99)

 

You may also like:

Tall Planter – $120.99

Led Flame Speaker – $79.99

Outdoor Wall Lights – $79.99

 

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices