Don’t miss Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale – up to 70% off outdoor furniture

Get ready to transform your outdoor space without breaking the bank – Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale is here, offering unbeatable deals on everything you need to create the perfect backyard setup. From modern patio furniture and sleek tables to irresistible lounging chairs, this sale has something for every type of decor and budget. Whether you’re looking to host summer parties or simply relax and soak up the sunnier weather, now is the perfect time to score high-quality pieces that will elevate your outdoor space. Read on for spring steals!

80% off

Ezzah 4 - Person Four Leg Dining Set Perfect for patios and porches, this space-saving dining set tucks the benches right under the table – no clutter, just comfort. $314.99 at Wayfair (was $1,679.99)

18% off

Virgie 3 Piece Wicker/Rattan Seating Group with Cushions This hand-woven 3-piece wicker set is adorable for backyards, porches, or small patio spaces. With stress-free, waterproof cushions and all-weather durability, low-maintenance lounging has never looked so good! $269.99 at Wayfair (was $329.99)

22% off

Rasharkin Classic Outdoor Wall Sconce 1 Light in Matte Black These charming outdoor wall sconces are the perfect pair to light up your home’s exterior with warmth and ambiance. It’s modern matte black finish and clear glass panels complement any home. $164.99 at Wayfair (was $199.99)

66% off

Direen 120 Inch Lighted Tilt Cantilever Umbrella This charming 10 ft umbrella isn’t just for shade – it’s your all-weather buddy, lighting up summer nights with 32 twinkling solar LED lights. $237.99 at Wayfair (was $671.99)

16% off

2-Pieces Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chairs with Adjustable Backrest (Set of 2) These lounging chairs will be your favourite spot this summer – perfect for lounging by the pool or catching golden hour on the patio with a cold drink in hand. $239.99 at Wayfair (was $296.99)

22% off

Louise Patio Chair with Cushions (Set of 2) Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, these chairs feature comfy, water-resistant cushions and sturdy acacia wood frames that elevate any outdoor space. $739.99 at Wayfair (was $899.99)

12% off

Lotis 3 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Whether you’re lounging or hosting, this stylish 3-piece set with soft, removable cushions is perfect for backyard chats, family time or sitting poolside. $449.99 at Wayfair (was $509.99)

59% off

24% off

4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions (Set of 4) From morning coffees to sunset chats, this charming 4-piece set is crafted from durable galvanized steel and poly rattan braid. Sleek, functional, and made to last, it’s your new go-to for years of outdoor fun. $369.99 at Wayfair (was $449.99)

8% off

Dalya Round Outdoor Side Table This versatile little table is modern and chic. It holds snacks or summer cocktails, and pairs well with a good book. $164.99 at Wayfair ($179.99)

