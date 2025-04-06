SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Mascarpone, apricots jam Colomba

By Emiddio Isernia from Antise Vancouver Special to Global News
Posted April 6, 2025 12:43 pm
1 min read
Make this ganache and jam at home and impress your guests! View image in full screen
Make this ganache and jam at home and impress your guests!. Provided to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mascarpone, apricots jam Colomba

Ingredients:

· 90g cream

· 30g milk

· 20g honey

· 105g white chocolate, finely chopped

· 2g gelatin sheet (soaked and strained)

· 210g cream (cold)

· ½ vanilla pod, seeds scraped

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

Method:

1. Prepare Gelatin: Soak the gelatin sheet in cold water until softened, then strain and set aside.

2. Heat Liquid: In a small pot, combine 90g cream, milk, honey, and vanilla seeds. Bring to a gentle boil.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Chocolate: Place the chopped white chocolate in a tall container.

4. Incorporate Gelatin: Remove the hot cream mixture from heat, add the strained gelatin, and stir until dissolved.

Trending Now

5. Emulsify: Pour the hot mixture over the white chocolate and blend with a hand blender until smooth.

6. Add Remaining Cream: Pour in the cold 210g cream and blend again until fully incorporated.

7. Chill: Transfer the ganache to a large container, cover with plastic wrap (touching the surface), and refrigerate overnight.

8. Whip & Serve: The next day, whip the ganache to a smooth, pipeable consistency. Pipe onto a slice of Colomba, serve with apricot jam, and garnish with a vanilla pod for decoration.

Sponsored content

AdChoices