Recipe: Mascarpone, apricots jam Colomba

Mascarpone, apricots jam Colomba

Ingredients:

· 90g cream

· 30g milk

· 20g honey

· 105g white chocolate, finely chopped

· 2g gelatin sheet (soaked and strained)

· 210g cream (cold)

· ½ vanilla pod, seeds scraped

Method:

1. Prepare Gelatin: Soak the gelatin sheet in cold water until softened, then strain and set aside.

2. Heat Liquid: In a small pot, combine 90g cream, milk, honey, and vanilla seeds. Bring to a gentle boil.

3. Chocolate: Place the chopped white chocolate in a tall container.

4. Incorporate Gelatin: Remove the hot cream mixture from heat, add the strained gelatin, and stir until dissolved.

5. Emulsify: Pour the hot mixture over the white chocolate and blend with a hand blender until smooth.

6. Add Remaining Cream: Pour in the cold 210g cream and blend again until fully incorporated.

7. Chill: Transfer the ganache to a large container, cover with plastic wrap (touching the surface), and refrigerate overnight.

8. Whip & Serve: The next day, whip the ganache to a smooth, pipeable consistency. Pipe onto a slice of Colomba, serve with apricot jam, and garnish with a vanilla pod for decoration.