Recipe: Mascarpone, apricots jam Colomba

Mascarpone, apricots jam Colomba
Ingredients:
· 90g cream
· 30g milk
· 20g honey
· 105g white chocolate, finely chopped
· 2g gelatin sheet (soaked and strained)
· 210g cream (cold)
· ½ vanilla pod, seeds scraped
Method:
1. Prepare Gelatin: Soak the gelatin sheet in cold water until softened, then strain and set aside.
2. Heat Liquid: In a small pot, combine 90g cream, milk, honey, and vanilla seeds. Bring to a gentle boil.
3. Chocolate: Place the chopped white chocolate in a tall container.
4. Incorporate Gelatin: Remove the hot cream mixture from heat, add the strained gelatin, and stir until dissolved.
5. Emulsify: Pour the hot mixture over the white chocolate and blend with a hand blender until smooth.
6. Add Remaining Cream: Pour in the cold 210g cream and blend again until fully incorporated.
7. Chill: Transfer the ganache to a large container, cover with plastic wrap (touching the surface), and refrigerate overnight.
8. Whip & Serve: The next day, whip the ganache to a smooth, pipeable consistency. Pipe onto a slice of Colomba, serve with apricot jam, and garnish with a vanilla pod for decoration.
