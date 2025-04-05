SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Canada

Leaders fan out across Canada in 2nd weekend of election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2025 9:11 am
1 min read
Federal election campaign shifts from trade war to issues at home
Federal election campaign shifts from trade war to issues at home
Federal party leaders are starting the second full weekend of the federal election campaign at opposite ends of the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in B.C. while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.

Singh is set to make an announcement in St. John’s in the morning, before travelling to Halifax for a late-afternoon campaign event.

Meanwhile, Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Osoyoos, B.C. at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Oakville, Ont. in the morning before heading to Toronto.

With a little over three weeks left until Canadians vote on April 28, polls indicate the Liberals are leading the Conservatives in Canadians’ voting intentions.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

