Leaders fan out across Canada in 2nd weekend of election

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Federal party leaders are starting the second full weekend of the federal election campaign at opposite ends of the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in B.C. while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Singh is set to make an announcement in St. John’s in the morning, before travelling to Halifax for a late-afternoon campaign event.

Meanwhile, Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Osoyoos, B.C. at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Oakville, Ont. in the morning before heading to Toronto.

With a little over three weeks left until Canadians vote on April 28, polls indicate the Liberals are leading the Conservatives in Canadians’ voting intentions.