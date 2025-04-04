Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec’s high court rejects random police stops ahead of Supreme Court hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 4:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Landmark Quebec ruling ending random traffic stops doesn’t sit well with law enforcement officials'
Landmark Quebec ruling ending random traffic stops doesn’t sit well with law enforcement officials
2022: Landmark Quebec ruling ending random traffic stops doesn't sit well with law enforcement officials – Oct 26, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has refused the provincial government’s request to allow arbitrary police traffic stops to continue until a legal challenge of the practice is heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

In a decision rendered earlier this week, the province’s high court said the negative impacts of random stops on racialized people outweigh the benefits to the general public of letting them continue.

Instead, Court of Appeal Justice Stéphane Sansfaçon allowed only certain types of traffic stops to go ahead while the case makes its way through the Supreme Court legal process.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those include impaired driving checks during which police officers want a breathalyzer sample, or in situations when vehicles need to be pulled over by provincial roadside inspectors.

Last October, the Court of Appeal upheld a landmark 2022 lower court decision that said random traffic stops by police lead to racial profiling, and that gave the government six months to modify the Highway Safety Code.

In December, the province said it was taking the matter to the Supreme Court, and last month asked the Court of Appeal to extend the deadline to modify the highway code until the case is heard at the country’s highest court.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a statement today, the province’s public security and justice ministers said Monday’s Court of Appeal decision partially agrees with the government’s position. They said the province believes that random stops are an essential tool for police work and public safety.

The initial ruling by the Quebec Superior Court in 2022 only affected random traffic stops and not structured police operations such as roadside checkpoints aimed at stopping drunk drivers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices