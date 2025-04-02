Massive mudslide closes Westside Road in Okanagan

A massive mudslide has closed Westside Road in the Okanagan in both directions on Wednesday morning.
The slide happened Tuesday night between Main Street and Denison Road, past Lake Okanagan Resort.
Fire departments are on the scene and have reported that no one was caught in the slide.
However, some members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, who had been training earlier on Tuesday night, couldn’t return to their homes north of the slide overnight.
Drivers can still use Highway 97 as a detour.
It is not known when the road will reopen. The next update is expected at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
