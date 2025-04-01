6 spring cleaning deals for a sparkling home

Send this page to someone via email

Spring cleaning just got sweeter with amazing deals to help refresh your home. Whether you’re tackling dust bunnies, scrubbing floors, or organizing every corner, these spring cleaning discounts are the perfect way to stock up on everything you need for a spotless, fresh start. Don’t miss out on savings that make your spring cleaning routine easier and more affordable.

84% off

Electric Spin Scrubber This powerful electric spin scrubber, rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, saves you cleaning time and effort – say goodbye to backaches and hello to sparkling clean surfaces. Grab it now at 84% off! $62.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Story continues below advertisement

10% off

Puracy Dishwasher Detergent Pods Enjoy spotless dishes with no water spots, smells, or residues – thanks to the power of plant-derived enzymes and advanced formula technology. $26.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

10% off

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit With powerful scrubbing strips and a fresh scent that lasts for hours, your floors will sparkle and smell amazing after every use. $39.99 on Amazon (was $44.29)

77% off

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With unstoppable suction and a battery that goes the distance, this vacuum is your secret weapon for a spotless home – no interruptions, just pure cleaning power. $145.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes – $12.97

The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste – $12.73

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner – $7.97

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth – $12.99

39% off

WINIX 5500-2 Air Purifier Spring cleaning isn’t just about tidying up – it’s about breathing fresh, healthy air too! This ultra-quiet purifier uses advanced filters and smart sensors to capture 99.99% of airborne allergens, reduce odours, and prolong filter life, ensuring a cleaner, more comfortable home. $169.98 on Amazon (was $279.98)

28% off

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Refill Treat your hands to a refreshingly clean feel with a soap that works hard but stays gentle, thanks to nourishing aloe and olive oil. $8.99 on Amazon (was $12.49)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Sponges – $16.52

The Clean People Fabric Softener Sheets – $24.99

Electric Spin Scrubber – $62.99