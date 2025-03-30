Hurry, it’s the last day to score big with Power Up Sale deals

Send this page to someone via email

Today marks the final opportunity to snag incredible deals at the Best Buy Power Up Sale! Whether you’re upgrading your tech, shopping for the latest gadgets, or scoring discounts on home appliances, this is your last chance to save big. With exclusive offers on everything from laptops and smartphones to TVs and gaming consoles, the Power Up Sale has been a hit all week long. Don’t miss out on these limited-time savings – make sure to grab your favourites while you still can!

$450 off

Vitamix E320 1.89L 1500-Watt Stand Blender Mix up your favourite recipes with the Vitamix E320. With its powerful 1.89L capacity, it’s capable of handling large batches, so you can serve up the whole family. $349.99 at Best Buy (was $799.99)

$200 off

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Treat yourself to a sparkling home and snag the Dyson V15 while it’s on sale! With intelligent suction and a powerful filter, this vacuum is an investment that delivers spotless results every time. $849.99 at Best Buy (was $1049.99)

$80 off

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds Take your workouts to the next level with Powerbeats Pro. With 9 hours of playtime and a sweat-proof design, these cordless earbuds stay securely in place, no matter the intensity of your workout. $199.99 at Best Buy (was $279.99)

$120 off

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer Indulge in your favourite crispy treats with the Ninja Max XL air fryer, making guilt-free meals easier than ever. $129.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

$100 off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Give your hair the VIP treatment with the Dyson Supersonic and get salon-quality hair at home. It’s your best investment for flawless hair days. $479.99 at Best Buy (was $579.99)

$140 off

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm Bluetooth Mutlisport Smartwatch With advanced health monitoring and performance tracking, this watch from Garmin helps you stay on top of your game and your wellness. It’s never been easier to monitor your steps and celebrate your health gains. $259.99 at Best Buy (was $399.99)

$680 off

Samsonite Spectacular LTD 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set Planning any trips this year? The Samsonite Spectacular LTD luggage set has multi-directional spinner wheels and a push-button locking handle, making travels extra smooth. $319.99 at Best Buy (was $999.99)

$100 off

Insignia 3.2 Cu. Ft. 115-Can Beverage Centre Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with the Insignia freestanding bar fridge, holding up to 115 cans of your favourite beverages. With touch controls, removable shelving, and an auto-defrosting fan, this fridge is the ideal appliance for entertaining or serving up family gatherings. $249.99 at Best Buy (was $349.99)

$600 off

Costway 8PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Relax with this comfy sofa set and stay warm all winter long with the 40,000 BTU propane fire pit table, doubling as a chic side table. The 8-piece set boasts a rustproof metal frame, ensuring both comfort and durability for many cozy outdoor gatherings. $1199.99 at Best Buy (was $1799.99)

