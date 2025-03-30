Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Hurry, it’s the last day to score big with Power Up Sale deals

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 30, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
best buy power up sale, home deals, travel deals View image in full screen
Don't miss out on these limited-time savings.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today marks the final opportunity to snag incredible deals at the Best Buy Power Up Sale! Whether you’re upgrading your tech, shopping for the latest gadgets, or scoring discounts on home appliances, this is your last chance to save big. With exclusive offers on everything from laptops and smartphones to TVs and gaming consoles, the Power Up Sale has been a hit all week long. Don’t miss out on these limited-time savings – make sure to grab your favourites while you still can!

 

$450 off

vitamix best buy power up deal
Vitamix E320 1.89L 1500-Watt Stand Blender
Mix up your favourite recipes with the Vitamix E320. With its powerful 1.89L capacity, it’s capable of handling large batches, so you can serve up the whole family.
$349.99 at Best Buy (was $799.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

$200 off

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum
Treat yourself to a sparkling home and snag the Dyson V15 while it’s on sale! With intelligent suction and a powerful filter, this vacuum is an investment that delivers spotless results every time.
$849.99 at Best Buy (was $1049.99)

 

$80 off

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds
Take your workouts to the next level with Powerbeats Pro. With 9 hours of playtime and a sweat-proof design, these cordless earbuds stay securely in place, no matter the intensity of your workout.
$199.99 at Best Buy (was $279.99)

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

$120 off

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer
Indulge in your favourite crispy treats with the Ninja Max XL air fryer, making guilt-free meals easier than ever.
$129.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Samsung French Door Refrigerator – $3499.99

HP Premium Stream 14 Inch HD BrightView Laptop – $399.00

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens Kit – $599.99

 

$100 off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Give your hair the VIP treatment with the Dyson Supersonic and get salon-quality hair at home. It’s your best investment for flawless hair days.
$479.99 at Best Buy (was $579.99)

 

$140 off

More Recommendations
Garmin Instinct 2 45mm Bluetooth Mutlisport Smartwatch
With advanced health monitoring and performance tracking, this watch from Garmin helps you stay on top of your game and your wellness. It’s never been easier to monitor your steps and celebrate your health gains.
$259.99 at Best Buy (was $399.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

$680 off

Samsonite Spectacular LTD 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set
Planning any trips this year? The Samsonite Spectacular LTD luggage set has multi-directional spinner wheels and a push-button locking handle, making travels extra smooth.
$319.99 at Best Buy (was $999.99)

 

$100 off

Insignia 3.2 Cu. Ft. 115-Can Beverage Centre
Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with the Insignia freestanding bar fridge, holding up to 115 cans of your favourite beverages. With touch controls, removable shelving, and an auto-defrosting fan, this fridge is the ideal appliance for entertaining or serving up family gatherings.
$249.99 at Best Buy (was $349.99)

 

$600 off

Costway 8PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Relax with this comfy sofa set and stay warm all winter long with the 40,000 BTU propane fire pit table, doubling as a chic side table. The 8-piece set boasts a rustproof metal frame, ensuring both comfort and durability for many cozy outdoor gatherings.
$1199.99 at Best Buy (was $1799.99)
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Gyrocopters J30 Electric Scooter for Adults & Teens – $279.97

Sony WH-CH720N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $149.99

JBL Partybox 710 Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Party Speaker – $849.99

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices