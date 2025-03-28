All the deals you need to know about in Best Buy’s Power Up Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hopefully your bank account has recovered from Christmas, because there are deals to be had at Best Buy’s Power Up Sale, running March 28 through the 30th. You can save more than 50% on things like baby monitors, coffee machines, and cross trainers, and hundreds of dollars on desktops, laptops, and speakers. We’ve posted some of our favourite discounted items below. Happy gadget shopping!

$50 off

Beats By Dr. Dre Pill Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Get your daily music dose with this Beats By Dr. Dre Bluetooth Pill speaker in statement red. It earned an IP67 durability rating, which means it’s perfect for water high jinks in backyards and at beaches, and delivers amazingly satisfying bass for such a small speaker. And if the party is at risk because your phone is almost dead, just plug it into the Pill for a little power boost. $149.99 at BestBuy Canada

$300 off

OnePlus 12 5G 512GB If you’re ready to hop off the iPhone and Galaxy carousels, think about jumping on the OnePlus wagon. This 512GB handset has an impressive array of camera lenses and sensors, including a 50 MP primary camera plus 64 MP 3x periscope and 48 MP ultra-wide lenses. It’s also got a bright and spacious 6.82-inch screen and runs on OxygenOS 14, an elegant take on Google Android. $899.99 at BestBuy Canada

$250 off

Dyson Hot Pure Hot + Cool Link This little do-it-all home climate controller is a marvel. Too cold? Set it to hot, adjust the temperature (up to 37°C), and set airflow power and direction. Too hot? Switch to cool mode and it becomes a powerful fan. It’s also whisper-quiet on lower settings, doubles as a HEPA filter, and—unlike most portable heaters—never gets too hot to touch. $399.99 at BestBuy Canada

$150 off

HP 15-inch Laptop Need a notebook just to get work done during the day and stream a little video at night? This incredibly low priced 15-inch Windows laptop is up to the task. It has a bright and crisp Full HD screen, 128GB of solid state storage, and an Intel processor. It even comes with a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 to help boost your productivity. $279.99 at BestBuy Canada

$100 off

Scosche Mini Portable PowerCube Powering up your laptop, tablet, phone, speaker, or pretty much any mobile device while on the go is a piece of cake with Scosche’s PowerCube. It has two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a standard wall jack, plus an LED readout that displays current battery charge. Its compact, rubberized design makes it ideal for everything from construction sites to campgrounds. $149.99 at BestBuy Canada

$145 off

Hubble Connected SkyVision AI Baby Smart Monitor You don’t need to be a geeky mom or dad to see the appeal of this AI-powered baby monitor. Not only does it provide an eye in the sky view of your baby with two-way voice, it offers advanced monitoring features like sleep analysis insights and the ability to detect if your baby has rolled onto their tummy or their mouth is covered. All that, plus lullabies and multicolour night light LEDs. $144.99 at BestBuy Canada

$130 off

Sonos Ace Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones Having conquered the world of high quality home audio systems, Sonos has added headphones to its repertoire. This beautifully minimalistic over-ear Bluetooth model delivers excellent audio quality paired with top notch noise cancelling tech to ensure you hear only the sounds you want to hear. Tactile controls make it easy to adjust volume and settings. Expect up to 30 hours per charge. $469.99 at BestBuy Canada

$399.99 off

Phillips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine If you’re looking for a very deep discount on a new espresso maker, let us introduce you to the Phillips 800. It has easy-to-use touch controls that let you set preferred aroma strength and cup size, as well as a built-in milk frother for the perfect finish. And since it doesn’t rely on pods your coffee bean choices are endless. Bonus: The wet bits are dishwasher safe. $399.99 at BestBuy Canada

$100 off

Garmin InReach Mini 2 Outdoor GPS If you’re planning a remote adventure this summer, you might want to consider this satellite-connected outdoor GPS. Not only does it keep tabs on where you are so you can find your way home safely, you can also use it to stay in touch with friends and family via text messaging and request help in emergencies—even when you’re outside cell coverage. And with 14 days of power per charge, you’re more likely run out of energy before it does. $439.99 at BestBuy Canada

$900 off

ASUS ROG G16CHR Gaming PC PC gaming isn’t cheap, so when you find a deal like this on a ready-built desktop rig, it’s worth sitting up. Outfitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070 graphics, 32 gigs of speedy RAM, and Intel’s Core i7-14700F CPU, it’s a beast of a machine capable of running even the greediest of games at maximum fidelity. Programmable LED lighting means it doesn’t look too shabby, either. $1,899.99 at BestBuy Canada

$470 off

Reebok Astroride A6.0 Bluetooth Cross Trainer Want a quality home workout without paying Peloton prices? Take advantage of this great deal on Reebok’s Astroride. It’s packed with features designed to add some spice to your basement exercise routine, including Bluetooth support for Kinomap, an app that syncs with the machine to add challenges and real-world routes by varying resistance. You’ll also get workout assessments to help you meet your goals. $399.99 at BestBuy Canada

$700 off

LG S80TR Soundbar with wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers High quality, true surround sound doesn’t need to break the bank—or require an engineering degree to set up. LG’s powerful 580 watt S80TR delivers 5.1.3 channels for a deeply immersive audio experience. And the rear speakers and subwoofer are both wireless, so there’s no need to run cables through your walls. They’ll connect instantly and seamlessly with LG TVs. $599.99 at BestBuy Canada

$500 off

TCL 75-Inch 4K TV A 75-inch 4K TV for under $600 from a recognizable brand? Not long agao most of us would have called hogwash on such an idea. But apparently we live in an age of miracles. This 4K LED panel with HDR delivers an almost theatre-like experience thanks to its size. It runs on Roku OS (which provides quick access to loads of streaming services), offers specialized modes for gaming and movie watching, and lets you connect pretty much everything at once via a very generous four HDMI inputs. $599.99 at BestBuy Canada

$40 off

Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch If you purchased a pricey smart watch in the past and then realized that the only things you use it for are fitness, taking calls, and telling time, consider saving some money and sticking with something like the Amazfit Bip 5. It monitors heart rate, blood oxygenation, and stress levels, has more than 100 sports modes to add some variety to your workouts, and lets you share the data it collects with apps like Adidas Running, Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. $89.99 at BestBuy Canada

$50 off

Droyd Mako Electric Longboard Why kick when you can coast? This powered skateboard has three speed modes that allow you to cruise at up to 16 km/h. Its compact 300 watt electric motor is powered by a battery that lasts up to 14.5 kilometres per charge. It can even tackle inclines of up to 10°. And if you run out of juice you can always keep moving the old fashioned way, with a push from your feet. $349.99 at BestBuy Canada

