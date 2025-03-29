Top-rated deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Who’s ready for spring vibes, new wardrobe essentials, and a home refresh that won’t break the bank? Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is live, and we’ve handpicked a collection of top-rated deals. From trendy fashion finds to tech upgrades, there’s something for everyone at every price point.

This sale is available to all shoppers, but Prime members get the VIP treatment with extra exclusive discounts, so sign up now. Don’t miss out – these deals are too good to last! Shop now before the sale ends on March 30.

Beauty & Fashion

25% off

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ A classic for a reason, this staple lightweight lotion keeps your skin happy, healthy, and perfectly moisturized. $37.5 on Amazon (was $50)

20% off

Covergirl Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation Say hello to effortlessly flawless skin with Covergirl Simply Ageless 3-in-1 – where skincare meets makeup for a radiant, age-defying finish. $14.37 on Amazon (was $18.04)

59% off

Reebok Mens Club MEMT Casual Sneakers With a sleek low-cut design, soft leather upper, and lightweight cushioning, these sneakers serve up all-day support with a timeless, sporty edge. $38.8 on Amazon (was $95.73)

Home & Kitchen

26% off

SharkNinja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker From sorbets to gelatos, this sleek and fun machine lets you create indulgent, personalized frozen desserts that are as sweet as they are easy to make. $199.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

17% off

Cuisinart Coffee Grinder With just a touch, this sleek grinder gives you fresh, aromatic coffee grounds that bring out the best in every brew. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.98)

41% off

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner The Hoover CleanSlate Spot Cleaner is your new best friend for tackling tough messes, from pet stains to wine spills, with powerful suction and specialized tools for every nook and cranny. $99.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Health & Fitness

60% off

Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate Powder Pure, effective, and tasteless – this creatine powder mixes easily into your favourite drinks, so you can stay strong and focused, without any added flavour getting in the way of your gains. $19.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

35% off

OLLY Prenatal Gummy Supplement These OLLY prenatal gummies are a sweet, citrusy burst of goodness, packed with essential vitamins and Omega-3s to support both mommy and baby’s health. $16.31 on Amazon (was $23.99)

17% off

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad With its ultra-quiet motor and space-saving design, this treadmill lets you stay on track with your fitness goals without disturbing anyone, while the easy-to-read display keeps you motivated. $239.98 on Amazon (was $289.99)

Tech

40% off

Beats Studio Pro Whether you’re vibing to your favourite playlist or tuning out the world, these headphones make every beat feel like a VIP experience. $279.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

21% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds From seamless pairing to noise cancellation, upgrade your commutes, workouts and train rides with these top-rated Apple AirPods. $259 on Amazon (was $329)

30% off

Garmin vívoactive 5 Stay active and get personalized insights with over 30 sports apps and features like Body Battery monitoring, sleep coaching, and even wheelchair mode. This Garmin watch is your new accessory for keeping you moving and feeling your best. $279.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

