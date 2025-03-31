Parents of Alberta kids undergoing cancer treatment told to bring their own snacks

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services is facing criticism from parents who have children undergoing outpatient cancer treatment over what appears to be a cost-cutting measure now requiring them to bring their own snacks, drinks and other food to the clinics.

Amanda Moppet-Beatch, whose 11-year-old son Easton is battling brain cancer, told Global News, “These kids are already going through hell,” so to no longer offer them popsicles, soda pop or other snacks “seems like such a silly, silly thing.”

She describes them as small, colourful pieces of joy on what can be a torturous day for the children and their families.

Moppet-Beatch said she learned about the new AHS policy on Friday when she took her son in for his latest round of chemotherapy.

That can last for up to eight hours and sometimes includes a lumbar puncture to check for cancer cells in his spinal fluid.

Story continues below advertisement

Amanda Moppet-Beatch, whose 11-year-old son Easton is undergoing outpatient cancer treatment said a new AHS policy to no longer offer popsicles, pop or other treats to help the children deal with their trauma makes no sense. Courtesy: Amanda Moppet-Beatch.

The new policy is also frustrating for Bre Kagler, who has a 15-month old daughter who is undergoing outpatient chemotherapy for cancer in both of her eyes.

“These kids are going through a horrible, horrible time and you’re going to take away food — of all things,” said Kagler.

View image in full screen Bre Kaglar’s daughter has been diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called bilateral retinoblastoma, with tumours in both her eyes. Global News

Kagler and her toddler — who she only wants identifed as “Baby H” — can spend between six and eight hours at the hospital for each round of chemotherapy.

Story continues below advertisement

“The main thing that I’m finding is people think of popsicles as a reward, but a popsicle isn’t just a reward,” said Kagler.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It is a tool for nurses, it is hydration for patient, it is a tool to get a relationship with the nurses and it’s a distraction tool as well because these poor little patients are getting poked.”

View image in full screen Bre Kaglar said a few arrowroot or digestive cookies are one of the few things that help comfort her daughter while she’s undergoing what can be painful chemotherapy treatment. Global News

Until the policy changed, Baby H would also be given a small food tray with cheese sandwich, a fruit cup and some milk — now that’s also being taken away.

“The challenge is these little friends, they don’t have an appetite because of this horrible disease they are going through and when they do have an appetite, this is something they should have access to,” said Kagler.

“They’re screaming in pain and you’re going to take away one of the few things that can comfort them,” added Kagler, while fighting back tears.

Story continues below advertisement

A copy of the AHS memo, obtained by Global News, states that “patient food services will no longer supply food to non-inpatient areas, such as diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, IV clinics, etc. Exceptions include day surgery, eating disorder clinics and swallowing assessment clinics where therapeutic items are required for clinical testing.

“Additionally hypoglycemia kits will no longer be supplied; glucose tablets should be obtained from pharmacy as required.”

The memo adds that “clinics are encouraged to remind patients to bring snacks, meals or money for food purchases,” and, “most sites have vending machines or on-side retail food services and staff can provide information on nearby food options.”

View image in full screen Obtained by Global News

But Kagler said buying food at the hospital, or nearby, is expensive, it’s not always the best quality and most of it’s too heavy for chemo patients.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether it’s a popsicle after a needle poke or ginger ale to calm that nauseous tummy, crackers when they can’t eat anything else — it seems like this is essential,” said Moppet-Beatch.

View image in full screen Amanda Moppet-Beatch describes the snacks that AHS used to offer to children undergoing outpatient cancer treatment as a “small colourful piece of joy” on what can be a torturous day for the children and their families. Global News

After learning about the new policy, Moppet-Beatch took her concerns to social media.

“What inspired me to write that post is because I had just listened to this little two-year-old just screaming about not wanting that needle poke to begin chemo.”

Moppet-Beatch’s post has since been shared thousands of times, with some people even offering to donate popsicles and other snacks for the children.

Global News has reached out to AHS for comment on the new policy, but so far has not received a response.

When asked about the change in policy during a press conference in Airdrie on Monday, Alberta’s Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said AHS is working to “streamline their processes for food” and “disperse” it when it’s medically required.

Story continues below advertisement

However, when asked about children who are undergoing outpatient treatment for cancer not being offered popsicles or other snacks, LaGrange said she “will certainly look into it.”

“Of course we want our children to be looked after,” said LaGrange. “We want everyone who’s coming out of surgery or out of significant procedures to have what they need, whether it’s ginger ale, whether it’s a popsicle, that is not the intent of what I understood was going to happen.

“And if something is different, I will absolutely make sure that we clarify it and make sure those kids get what they need.”

Moppet-Beatch said her son never wanted to be the poster child for a campaign like this, but he’s proud of his mom — and she’s hopeful it does help bring change.

6:42 Health care expert concerned about patient care amid looming AHS restructuring