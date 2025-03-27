Menu

Crime

Woman files $3.75m lawsuit against Spitfires, OHL, CHL for alleged 1984 sex assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 4:31 pm
A woman has filed a lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging a 1984 sexual assault by former Windsor Spitfires players at a team party.

The plaintiff, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” claims she was incapacitated and assaulted at the home of a billet family and is suing the Spitfires, the Ontario Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League and four unnamed former Windsor players for damages totalling $3.75 million.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, accuses the leagues of fostering a “toxic environment” and failing to protect the plaintiff, and alleges they ignored past reports of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit details allegations of multiple players sexually assaulting the plaintiff while she was unconscious and alleges the leagues failed to properly supervise players and ignored complaints of past sexual assault. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The plaintiff, who was born in 1965, is claiming damages for pain, suffering, and lost income.

The OHL and CHL declined to comment, stating they have not been formally served with a statement of claim.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

