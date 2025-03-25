Poilievre promises to keep dental care, pharmacare if elected

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says no Canadian would lose their federal dental care or pharmacare coverage under a government led by him.

At a campaign stop Tuesday in Vaughan, Ont., Poilievre was asked whether he would cut these programs — a popular point of attack among his opponents.

Poilievre said a Conservative government would “protect those programs, and no one who has them would lose them.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadian Dental Care Plan was launched by the Liberal government in 2023 in exchange for the NDP’s support for keeping the government in power in a minority Parliament.

The government announced a major expansion to the program last week on the eve of the election call.

Poilievre also said his government would address the cost and availability of child care by removing bureaucracy to give more flexibility to families — though he didn’t explain how.

Story continues below advertisement