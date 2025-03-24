SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberals, Tories promise to cut tolls on Confederation Bridge, ferry: P.E.I. premier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls to eliminate Confederation Bridge toll'
Calls to eliminate Confederation Bridge toll
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the federal government to do away with the toll to cross the Confederation Bridge. They argue it drives up the cost of importing and exporting goods, which is hurting small businesses. Suzanne Lapointe reports. – Oct 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Edward Island’s premier says both the federal Liberals and the Conservatives have promised to remove the tolls on the Confederation Bridge, which links the province with mainland Canada.

Rob Lantz says Liberal Leader Mark Carney made a verbal commitment last week that if the party wins the April 28 federal election, it would eliminate the tolls on both the Confederation Bridge and the Wood Islands ferry.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lantz said today that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to get rid of the tolls on the bridge and review tolls on the Wood Islands ferry, which links the Island to Nova Scotia.

The premier says he’s happy that federal parties recognize the unfairness of the tolls, and how they put the province at a disadvantage for trade.

Trending Now

Lantz says that disadvantage is magnified by the threat of sweeping tariffs threatened by the U.S. president on Canadian goods.

Story continues below advertisement

He says his government will work to ensure the tolls on the bridge and the ferry are “eliminated as soon as possible.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices