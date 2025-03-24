Liberals, Tories promise to cut tolls on Confederation Bridge, ferry: P.E.I. premier

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s premier says both the federal Liberals and the Conservatives have promised to remove the tolls on the Confederation Bridge, which links the province with mainland Canada.

Rob Lantz says Liberal Leader Mark Carney made a verbal commitment last week that if the party wins the April 28 federal election, it would eliminate the tolls on both the Confederation Bridge and the Wood Islands ferry.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lantz said today that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to get rid of the tolls on the bridge and review tolls on the Wood Islands ferry, which links the Island to Nova Scotia.

The premier says he’s happy that federal parties recognize the unfairness of the tolls, and how they put the province at a disadvantage for trade.

Lantz says that disadvantage is magnified by the threat of sweeping tariffs threatened by the U.S. president on Canadian goods.

Story continues below advertisement

He says his government will work to ensure the tolls on the bridge and the ferry are “eliminated as soon as possible.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.