Lifestyle

Recipe: Coconut soup (Tom Kha)

By Jay Nok, Jay Nok Modern Thai Special to Global News
Posted March 23, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Cooking Together: Thai coconut soup for spring
It's a Thai classic in time for spring. Bumpen “Jay Nok” Khangrang, from Jay Nok Modern Thai joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend BC to make a flavourful Tom Kha coconut soup.
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Portions: 1-2 persons

 

Ingredients

200g prawns

1 ½ cups (375ml) coconut milk

1 stalk lemongrass (cut into 2-inch pieces, lightly smashed)

3-4 slices galangal (or ginger as a substitute)

3-4 kaffir lime leaves (torn into pieces)

1-2 Thai bird’s eye chilies (sliced; or substitute red jalapeños)

1 ½ tbsp fish sauce (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp lime juice (adjust to taste)

½ tsp sugar (optional, to balance flavours)

½ tbsp chilli oil (adjust to spice preference)

Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

1-2 green onions (sliced, for garnish)

 

 

Method

 

Heat coconut milk in a pot over medium heat. Sauté lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Bring to a gentle boil.
Add your prawns and simmer until cooked through.
Stir in fish sauce, lime juice, sugar (if using), and sliced chillies. Adjust to taste for a balance of salty, sour, and spicy flavours.
Remove from heat. Garnish with fresh cilantro, green onions, and drizzle with chili oil. Serve warm.

