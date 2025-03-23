Recipe: Coconut soup (Tom Kha)

Cooking time: 15 minutes
Portions: 1-2 persons
Ingredients
200g prawns
1 ½ cups (375ml) coconut milk
1 stalk lemongrass (cut into 2-inch pieces, lightly smashed)
3-4 slices galangal (or ginger as a substitute)
3-4 kaffir lime leaves (torn into pieces)
1-2 Thai bird’s eye chilies (sliced; or substitute red jalapeños)
1 ½ tbsp fish sauce (adjust to taste)
1 tbsp lime juice (adjust to taste)
½ tsp sugar (optional, to balance flavours)
½ tbsp chilli oil (adjust to spice preference)
Fresh cilantro (for garnish)
1-2 green onions (sliced, for garnish)
Method
Heat coconut milk in a pot over medium heat. Sauté lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Bring to a gentle boil.
Add your prawns and simmer until cooked through.
Stir in fish sauce, lime juice, sugar (if using), and sliced chillies. Adjust to taste for a balance of salty, sour, and spicy flavours.
Remove from heat. Garnish with fresh cilantro, green onions, and drizzle with chili oil. Serve warm.
Comments