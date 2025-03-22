Federal election will be announced for April 28: source

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s next federal election will be held on April 28, Global News has learned.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit the Governor General on Sunday to kick off the official election campaign.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the prime minister’s plans, Carney will announce April 28 as the election date.

Global News confirmed earlier this week that a federal election would be called no later than Sunday to avoid facing the required return of the House of Commons, with opposition parties vowing to bring down the Liberal government at the earliest opportunity.

By law, a federal election campaign must be at least 37 days long.

This comes as the Liberals under Carney’s leadership have widened their lead over the Conservative Party, according to recent Ipsos polling exclusive to Global News.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that if a federal election were held tomorrow, the Liberals would secure 42 per cent of decided voter support, compared with 36 per cent for the Conservatives — widening their lead over the Tories by seven points in just three weeks.

This level of support would position the Liberals for a potential majority government.

Another Ipsos poll published on Thursday showed that Carney is the only leader of a major Canadian federal party who has a higher approval rating than disapproval rating.

According to the poll, 48 per cent of respondents approve of Carney’s leadership, while 30 per cent disapprove. In contrast, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has an approval rating of 35 per cent, while more than half of Canadians (52 per cent) disapprove of his leadership.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had an approval rating of 33 per cent and a disapproval rate of 50 per cent.

— with files from Global News’ Uday Rana and David Akin