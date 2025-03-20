SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Mark Carney will call federal election no later than Sunday: sources

By Uday Rana & David Akin Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 9:09 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a federal election no later than Sunday, Global News has confirmed.

Carney will make the call to avoid facing the required return of a prorogued Parliament on Monday. That’s the date the House of Commons is set to reconvene, with opposition parties vowing to vote non-confidence in the Liberals at the earliest opportunity.

The earliest a federal election can be held is 37 days after it is called, and no later than 51 days after.

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that Carney will call the election Sunday for a vote to be held on April 28. The Globe cited two anonymous sources who were not authorized to speak to the media. Global News, though, has been told by a senior Liberal campaign official that it is understood that Carney has not yet settled on the actual election date and that he is also considering May 5.

This comes as Carney’s Liberals are widening their lead over Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party, according to a recent Ipsos poll.

The poll, published Tuesday by Ipsos Public Affairs exclusively for Global News, found that if a federal election were held tomorrow, the Liberals would secure 42 per cent of decided voter support, compared with 36 per cent for the Conservatives — widening their lead over the Tories by seven points in just three weeks.

This level of support would position the Liberals for a potential majority government.

More to come.

