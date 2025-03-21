Menu

Politics

Carney to meet with Canadian premiers ahead of expected election call

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 8:17 am
PM Carney plans to call federal election by Sunday
WATCH: Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election no later than Sunday, according to multiple Liberal Party sources.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting Canada’s premiers Friday in Ottawa as the provinces grapple with the effects of Chinese and U.S. tariffs.

The meeting is taking place just days before Carney is expected to launch a federal election campaign that would send Canadians to the polls as soon as April 28.

The meeting with the premiers will be held this afternoon at the Canadian War Museum.

Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for Carney, said earlier this week the session would be a chance to discuss creating a single Canadian economy, instead of 13 separate ones.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Thursday his priority for the meeting with Carney is to discuss China’s tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal.

Beijing imposed the tariffs in response to Canada’s levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

Canada’s federal election race begins– did Mark Carney use Blue Rodeo to hint at the date?
“(This is) the most urgent and the most immediate (tariff) that needs action,” Moe told reporters in Regina. “I don’t know if we can solve it but we ought to try, and I would ask the prime minister to make that phone call (to China) before you go to an election.”

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s final meetings with premiers, which took place before Carney was sworn in on March 14, focused on U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war escalated last week when Washington imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports entering the country, prompting Canada to expand its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump also has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st state.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

