Fire

Legal drama stalls Roxy Theatre construction completion

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 1:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Legal drama stalls Roxy Theatre construction completion'
Legal drama stalls Roxy Theatre construction completion
WATCH: It's been three years since the Roxy Theatre reopened following a devastating fire in 2015, but due to an ongoing legal battle — construction is still not complete. Jaclyn Kucey explains.
It’s been nearly three years since the Roxy Theatre reopened on 124 Street near 107 Avenue in central Edmonton following a devastating fire a decade ago, but construction is still not complete.

On Jan. 13, 2015, the building that housed the Roxy burned to the ground. The structure dated back to 1938; the theatre company itself was founded in 1975. The Roxy opened in 1938 as a movie theatre, before being converted for live performances in 1989.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Roxy Theatre fire'
RAW: Roxy Theatre fire

The Roxy, run by the Theatre Network, relocated south of the river to a temporary home on Gateway Boulevard near 85 Avenue in Old Strathcona.

With the help of funding from all levels of government, Theatre Network’s board of directors and many other generous donors, $12 million was raised to build the brand new space.

In April 2022, the rebuilt theatre welcomed patrons back into its new space that includes two performance spaces, a rehearsal hall, a visual art gallery, a rooftop garden and the iconic “Roxy” sign out front.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Theatre Network celebrates return to the stage'
Edmonton’s Theatre Network celebrates return to the stage

The only thing left to do is finish one wall at the top of the south side of the building — but an ongoing legal battle with the neighbouring building has stalled the project.

Trending Now

The legal issues are between the owners of the Roxy — the Theatre Network Society — and the neighbouring building, owned by CSIC Services and Holdings.

That building to the south is home to Meuwly’s Artisan Food Market, Washoku Bistro and Golden Sparrow restaurant. The two properties butt up against each other.

The Roxy’s owners claim they need access to the neighbouring roof in order to complete their construction work, but their request was denied in court last month.

A south-facing wall that still needs to be finished at the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street near 107 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta., in March 2025. View image in full screen
A south-facing wall that still needs to be finished at the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street near 107 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta., in March 2025. Global News

Global News reached out to CSIC Services and Holdings, but they did not provide any comment.

However, a lawsuit filed by CSIC in 2020 claimed the Roxy rebuilding work caused damage to their building. That claim is still ongoing.

Jaclyn Kucey has more details in the video above.

— With files from Jaclyn Kucey, Emily Mertz and Caley Gibson, Global News

