Alberta government to make announcement on Roxy Theatre rebuild

Two months after the city and federal government provided money to get the rebuild going on Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre, the Alberta government will make an announcement Monday on the facility’s future.

READ MORE: Roxy Theatre destroyed by fire

On Jan. 13, 2015, the building on 124 Street that housed the Roxy burned to the ground. The structure dated back to 1938; the theatre company itself was founded in 1975.

WATCH: Aerial video from the Global One news helicopter of the Roxy Theatre fire in Edmonton in January 2015.

The Roxy, run by Theatre Network, relocated south of the river to a temporary home on Gateway Blvd. near 85 Avenue in Old Strathcona.

In February, Edmonton and Ottawa announced more than $500,000 in combined funding for design work for a new building.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre to be rebuilt on 124 Street

The overall rebuild is estimated to cost between $10 million and $12 million. The budget includes a new building, equipment and an endowment fund to keep things running.

Insurance will cover some costs, but in February the Theatre Network said it would be launching a fundraising campaign.

READ MORE: ‘Our goal is just to get back what we were’: Roxy Theatre on fire

On Monday, deputy premier Sarah Hoffman, on behalf of Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda, will join members of Theatre Network for an announcement about the future of the Roxy Theatre.

If everything goes according to plan, a new Roxy Theatre building could open on 124 Street by 2020.

— With files from Vinesh Pratap, Global News