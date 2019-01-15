Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 15 2019 8:08pm 01:35 Roxy Theatre to return to Edmonton’s 124 Street An Edmonton landmark will soon return to 124 Street. The Roxy Theatre burned down four years ago. Now, the theatre company that owns the land is ready to start rebuilding. Fletcher Kent has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4851593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4851593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?