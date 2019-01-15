Federal government pledges $2.5M to help Roxy Theatre rebuild

Ottawa has offered $2.5 million to help Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre rebuild after a devastating fire four years ago.

The money from the federal government means theatre owners have $10 million of the $12.5 million needed to rebuild.

Tuesday’s announcement moves the fundraising efforts far enough to break ground this spring.

On Jan. 13, 2015, the building on 124 Street that housed the Roxy burned to the ground. The structure dated back to 1938; the theatre company itself was founded in 1975.

The Roxy, run by Theatre Network, relocated south of the river to a temporary home on Gateway Blvd. near 85 Avenue in Old Strathcona.

In February 2018, Edmonton and Ottawa announced more than $500,000 in combined funding for design work for a new building.

Two month later, the Alberta government said it would contribute $2.5 million to the facility’s future.

“We felt such a collective sense of loss when we woke up to hear the news that morning of the beautiful and iconic building being lost to a fire,” deputy premier Sarah Hoffman said in April. “It was a stage that hosted many memorable moments.

“We can’t rewrite history, but perhaps together, we can help script a better future,” Hoffman said.

