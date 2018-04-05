New live theatre venue opens in Edmonton

On Thursday evening, The Grindstone, a new live performance venue in Edmonton, will celebrate its grand opening.

While the theatre company has been running since 2011, it only recently secured a venue.

The old furniture store in Old Strathcona was completely gutted and transformed into a space for new theatre and comedy shows, as well as classes.

“We’ve got a restaurant and bar in the front and a theatre in the back,” marketing manager Sue Goberdhan said.

The Grindstone is located at 10019 81 Ave. NW and is described as Edmonton’s first comedy theatre.

Goberdhan said it produces about 60 shows per month, including stand-up comedy and improv.

“This space is giving artists the opportunity to produce new shows they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do elsewhere,” Goberdhan said.

“It’s really exciting.”

She said the new space is meant to give artists a home to create.

“It’s going to implement a lot of positive change in the comedy community,” Goberdhan said.

In the last few years, several local performance venues were damaged or destroyed by fire, including the Roxy on 124 Street. Many were able to rebuild or are in the repair process.

For more information on classes and shows at The Grindstone, click here.