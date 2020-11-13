Roxy Theatre rebuild reaches milestone; venue expected to reopen in 1 year

Send this page to someone via email

After being destroyed by fire nearly six years ago, a storied Edmonton landmark is reaching a milestone in its bid to rise from the ashes.

“Right now we’re at a very critical point, as they tell me,” said Bradley Moss, Theatre Network artistic director.

“In early December, the crane, which has been a pretty awesome thing to see in the sky, will come down, which means the building at that point is wrapped, which means we actually start in earnest on the inside.”

Construction is underway to rebuild the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street near 107 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta. November 2020. Global News

Fire ripped through the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

1:09 Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre rising from the ashes Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre rising from the ashes – Feb 9, 2018

The new theatre is expected to open one year from now. It will include two performance venues, a rehearsal hall and art gallery space.

The iconic “Roxy” sign is returning to the building as well.

Construction is underway to rebuild the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street near 107 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta. November 2020. Global News

Read more: Groundbreaking for new Roxy Theatre after devastating Edmonton fire

Story continues below advertisement

“Watching it come out of the ground — and I think the big thing is just knowing that we’ve got this gift that we’re going to be able to give back to our community,” Moss said.

Construction is underway to rebuild the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street near 107 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta. November 2020. Global News

“There was an entertainment space down there since 1938.

“It’s going to be exciting to share that with Edmonton and audiences and artists,” Moss said.

The Theatre Network would like to raise another $1 million to help complete the project. The total rebuild is costing $12 million.

Advertisement