National

Sports

Matthews, Nylander power Maple Leafs over Flames

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2025 10:38 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Auston Matthews scored twice on the power play and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto (40-24-3), which had lost five of its last six games.

Max Domi, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offence. Joseph Woll made 23 saves. Mitch Marner and Oliver Ekman-Larsson chipped in two assists each.

Toronto finished a perfect 3-on-3 with the man advantage after going a combined 0-for-4 in back-to-back losses to open a four-game homestand.

Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl replied for Calgary (30-25-11), which is in a battle for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. Dustin Wolf allowed five goals on 26 shots before getting the hook to start the third period. Dan Vladar finished with two saves in relief.

The Leafs, who moved within two points of the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand, have won six straight against the Flames.

Matthews put the game out of reach with his team already ahead 3-1 late in the second period on a man advantage when he ripped a shot upstairs on Wolf. Toronto’s captain then added his 26th goal of the season, and third in two games, on another power play after scoring just three total across his 16 previous contests.

The Leafs sported their green and white St. Pats jerseys — a nod to the franchise’s moniker from 1919 through 1927 — on St. Patrick’s Day.

TAKEAWAYS

Flames: Despite the tough night, Wolf is in the Calder Trophy conversation thanks to a strong rookie campaign. The 23-year-old from Gilroy, Calif., entered 22-13-5 with a .913 save percentage, 2.54 goals-against average and three shutouts.

Leafs: Marner set up Nylander’s goal to give him 60 assists in a season for the fourth time in his career, passing Borje Salming (three) for the most in franchise history.

KEY MOMENT

Flames forward Morgan Frost scored on a power play shortly after the Leafs went up 2-1 in the second, but Toronto head coach Craig Berube correctly challenged for offside.

KEY STAT

Calgary has scored an NHL-worst 167 goals in 2024-25.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Leafs: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

