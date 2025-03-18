Calgary Transit to test two-car CTrain service on weekends 

Send this page to someone via email

Transit riders may notice shorter CTrains on weekends starting in a matter of days.

Calgary Transit announced it is testing two-car CTrains during weekend and holiday service starting on March 22, a reduction from the three-car trains currently in use.

“We’ve been looking at how we can better utilize some of our infrastructure to better support our ridership,” Calgary Transit manager Aaron Coon said.

According to transit officials, weekend ridership has grown with 84 passengers on average riding the train per trip, which could increase to an average of 300 people during busy periods.

Those numbers, however, are under the 400-person capacity of two-car trains.

“I think, ultimately, what we want to do is have the right service at the right time,” Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian said. “As long as they’re not overflowing, I think it’s okay.”

Additional trains are expected to be deployed during periods of higher demand on weekends, such as Calgary Flames game nights and when major concerts are scheduled, Calgary Transit said. Weekend train lengths are also expected to increase to three or four cars for major events, such as the Calgary Stampede and the Rotary International Convention this summer.

“We have the ability to scale up our operations to support major events,” Coon said. “We’re going to have floater trains on standby to support should ridership numbers increase. So, we shouldn’t see impacts to customers for that.”

Reducing the number of train cars on weekends is expected to cut energy usage over the weekend by 33 per cent, reduce the need for maintenance and increase the lifespan of CTrain cars, according to transit officials.

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said he supports the move if it results in cost savings.

“Anything that we can save on operating costs, as well as wear and tear on some of those additional LRTs for no reason, absolutely,” Chabot said.

A full evaluation of the pilot project is expected in the fall, and transit officials noted the service may consider expanding two-car operations to non-peak hours on weekdays if the pilot proves successful.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she is “always interested in achieving efficiencies,” but wants to ensure service levels meet Calgarians’ expectations.

“The city doesn’t roll to a stop on the weekend. There are a lot of people who work on the weekend, there’s a lot of people whose livelihood, their education, their wellbeing depends on having strong transit service on the weekend,” Gondek told reporters. “We’re going to have to measure the results and make sure this was the right thing to do.”

The move is also being questioned by advocacy group Calgary Transit Riders, which is concerned the two-car CTrain pilot will also include peak hours on the weekends.

“Our concern is that this will only serve to disincentivize CTrain and bus usage on weekends even more than reduced weekend service frequency already does,” the group said in a statement. “Because of these reasons, we don’t expect to see two-cars during weekend peak hours in the long term.”

According to Calgary Transit, signage and a public awareness campaign will inform riders of the change, as they may have to move further down the station than usual as shorter trains will stop at the end of platforms.