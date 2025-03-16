Recipe: Tuna Bhel 

Tuna Bhel
Makes 4 portions
Ingredients:
Ahi Tuna 100gms
Puffed rice 25gms
Sev 25gms (Find at any Indian/Asian specialty store)
Pomegranate 1 (seeded)
Mango 1 (cut into small dice)
Peanuts 15gms (Toasted/Optional)
Semolina Crackers/ Puri (Find at any Indian/Asian specialty store)
Tomato 1 (fine dice)
Cilantro 5gms (fine chopped)
Mint 5gms (fine chopped)
Chaat Masala ½ tablespoon
Lemon 1
For tamarind chutney
• 1 cup tamarind pulp (or 100g tamarind soaked in 1 cup warm water)
• ½ cup jaggery (or brown sugar)
• ½ teaspoon salt
Get daily National news
• ½ teaspoon black salt
• 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
• 1 cup water (adjust as needed)
1. Prepare Tamarind Pulp: If using whole tamarind, soak it in warm water for 15-20 minutes, then mash and strain to extract the pulp.
2. Cook the Chutney: In a saucepan, add tamarind pulp and water. Bring to a simmer.
3. Add Sweetener & Spices: Stir in jaggery (or sugar), salt, black salt and cumin powder.
4. Simmer & Thicken: Cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the chutney thickens to a syrupy consistency. Stir occasionally.
5. Cool & Store: Let it cool, then store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 weeks.
For Cilantro Mint Chutney
Ingredients
• 1 cup fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)
• ½ cup fresh mint leaves
• 1 small green chili (adjust to taste)
• ½ teaspoon cumin powder
• ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• water (to adjust consistency)
Instructions
1. Blend: Add all ingredients to a blender.
2. Adjust Consistency: Blend until smooth, adding water as needed.
3. Taste & Adjust: Adjust salt, spice, or lemon juice as needed.
4. Store: Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.
Assembly
– Cut tuna into about ½ inch cubes and store over ice.
– In a mixing bowl, add puffed rice, sev, prepared pomegranate, mangos, peanuts, tomatoes, chaat masala and mix together.
– Now add the chopped tuna, cilantro mint chutney, tamarind chutney and squeeze ½ lemon juice.
– Mix everything together and taste for seasoning.
– Adjust the flavors with the chutney and chaat masala if needed.
– Serve in a bowl with more sev to garnish and semolina crackers/puri on the side.
Comments