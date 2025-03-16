Recipe: Tuna Bhel 

See more sharing options

Tuna Bhel

Makes 4 portions

Ingredients:

Ahi Tuna 100gms

Puffed rice 25gms

Sev 25gms (Find at any Indian/Asian specialty store)

Pomegranate 1 (seeded)

Mango 1 (cut into small dice)

Peanuts 15gms (Toasted/Optional)

Semolina Crackers/ Puri (Find at any Indian/Asian specialty store)

Tomato 1 (fine dice)

Cilantro 5gms (fine chopped)

Mint 5gms (fine chopped)

Chaat Masala ½ tablespoon

Lemon 1

For tamarind chutney

• 1 cup tamarind pulp (or 100g tamarind soaked in 1 cup warm water)

• ½ cup jaggery (or brown sugar)

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon black salt

• 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

• 1 cup water (adjust as needed)

1. Prepare Tamarind Pulp: If using whole tamarind, soak it in warm water for 15-20 minutes, then mash and strain to extract the pulp.

2. Cook the Chutney: In a saucepan, add tamarind pulp and water. Bring to a simmer.

3. Add Sweetener & Spices: Stir in jaggery (or sugar), salt, black salt and cumin powder.

4. Simmer & Thicken: Cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the chutney thickens to a syrupy consistency. Stir occasionally.

5. Cool & Store: Let it cool, then store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 weeks.

For Cilantro Mint Chutney

Ingredients

• 1 cup fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

• ½ cup fresh mint leaves

• 1 small green chili (adjust to taste)

• ½ teaspoon cumin powder

• ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• water (to adjust consistency)

Instructions

1. Blend: Add all ingredients to a blender.

2. Adjust Consistency: Blend until smooth, adding water as needed.

3. Taste & Adjust: Adjust salt, spice, or lemon juice as needed.

4. Store: Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.

Assembly

– Cut tuna into about ½ inch cubes and store over ice.

– In a mixing bowl, add puffed rice, sev, prepared pomegranate, mangos, peanuts, tomatoes, chaat masala and mix together.

– Now add the chopped tuna, cilantro mint chutney, tamarind chutney and squeeze ½ lemon juice.

– Mix everything together and taste for seasoning.

– Adjust the flavors with the chutney and chaat masala if needed.

– Serve in a bowl with more sev to garnish and semolina crackers/puri on the side.