Lifestyle

Recipe: Tuna Bhel 

By Vish Mayekar, Chef and owner of ELEM Special to Global News
Posted March 16, 2025 11:00 am
2 min read
You can make this Tuna Bhel recipe at home and impress your friends and family!. View image in full screen
You can make this Tuna Bhel recipe at home and impress your friends and family!. AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File
Tuna Bhel

Makes 4 portions

Ingredients:

 

Ahi Tuna 100gms

Puffed rice 25gms

Sev 25gms (Find at any Indian/Asian specialty store)

Pomegranate 1 (seeded)

Mango 1 (cut into small dice)

Peanuts 15gms (Toasted/Optional)

Semolina Crackers/ Puri (Find at any Indian/Asian specialty store)

Tomato 1 (fine dice)

Cilantro 5gms (fine chopped)

Mint 5gms (fine chopped)

Chaat Masala ½ tablespoon

Lemon 1

 

For tamarind chutney

• 1 cup tamarind pulp (or 100g tamarind soaked in 1 cup warm water)

• ½ cup jaggery (or brown sugar)

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon black salt

• 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

• 1 cup water (adjust as needed)

 

1. Prepare Tamarind Pulp: If using whole tamarind, soak it in warm water for 15-20 minutes, then mash and strain to extract the pulp.

2. Cook the Chutney: In a saucepan, add tamarind pulp and water. Bring to a simmer.

3. Add Sweetener & Spices: Stir in jaggery (or sugar), salt, black salt and cumin powder.

4. Simmer & Thicken: Cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the chutney thickens to a syrupy consistency. Stir occasionally.

5. Cool & Store: Let it cool, then store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 weeks.

 

For Cilantro Mint Chutney

Ingredients

• 1 cup fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

• ½ cup fresh mint leaves

• 1 small green chili (adjust to taste)

• ½ teaspoon cumin powder

• ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• water (to adjust consistency)

 

Instructions

1. Blend: Add all ingredients to a blender.

2. Adjust Consistency: Blend until smooth, adding water as needed.

3. Taste & Adjust: Adjust salt, spice, or lemon juice as needed.

4. Store: Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.

Assembly

– Cut tuna into about ½ inch cubes and store over ice.

– In a mixing bowl, add puffed rice, sev, prepared pomegranate, mangos, peanuts, tomatoes, chaat masala and mix together.

– Now add the chopped tuna, cilantro mint chutney, tamarind chutney and squeeze ½ lemon juice.

– Mix everything together and taste for seasoning.

– Adjust the flavors with the chutney and chaat masala if needed.

– Serve in a bowl with more sev to garnish and semolina crackers/puri on the side.

