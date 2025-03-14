New Community On program improves collaboration between Regina police, residents

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is launching a new initiative looking to modernize “community watch” in the city.

Community On builds on multiple programs currently in place within the Regina police force and is aimed at helping the public understand how they can contribute to crime prevention.

“Policing, we all know, is challenging. But doing it alone is even harder,” said said Regina police Chief Farooq Sheikh.

“If we want to be the best we can, we’ve got to come work in partnership in collaboration with our community partners. We’ve got to listen to the public. We’ve got to hear what they have to say, the concerns. And then together, we can come up with strategies to move forward.”

One way Regina police is making it easier for the community to assist is the new “neighbourhood watch link” that is currently being piloted in Ward 4.

The link works to promote the sharing of information between police, residents and businesses.

Once the pilot is completed, Regina police hope to be able to expand the program to the whole city.

Additionally, Regina police are introducing the “safe neighbourhood camera” program which allows residents to voluntarily share security camera footage from outward facing cameras with police to assist in investigations.

“My number one priority is not catching criminals, it is reducing crime, then it is to increase trust and confidence and to bring offenders to justice,” said Sheikh.

People wanting to register their cameras can do so online through the Regina Police Service website.

Should a crime take place in the neighbourhood, police can reach out to those who have registered to ask for video that may help in an investigation.

RPS adds it does not and will not have access to live video feeds and residents can refuse or withdraw their participation at any point in time.

Yashu Bither, Arcola East Community Association president, supports these initiatives and believes they will work to reduce crime in Regina.

“Citizens can help create a safer community. The presence of registered cameras and doorbells can deter criminal activities as potential offenders know they might be recorded. I think that is important.”

“The program fosters a sense of community collaboration, allowing citizens to work with law enforcement to monitor and protect their neighbourhoods, creating a more cohesive and vigilant community.”

Additionally, Regina police will be creating stickers and signs to advertise the use of the community watch programs to work to further deter crime.