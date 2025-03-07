The ultimate self-care gift guide to celebrate International Women’s Day

Celebrate International Women’s Day with the perfect gift to show the women in your life just how much you love and support them. Whether it’s a thoughtful token, self-care accessory or something that empowers them, you can’t go wrong with these thoughtfully indulgent finds.
Keep your skin radiant and refreshed with Dermalogica essentials, including a glycolic cleanser, brightening serum, and more—all tucked into a sustainable, stylish bag. The perfect little gift for skincare lovers!
Turn back time with this easy-to-use mask, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin glowing and youthful using advanced light therapy. Rejuvenates and smoothes your skin with just 10 minutes a day.
With its sweet pitaya scent and nourishing formula, this lip oil gives your pout a pop of colour while keeping your lips smooth and moisturized all day long. Throw one into your purse for glossy touch-ups.
You know what they say – when a woman changes her hair, she’s about to change her life! Clairol ColorStrong gives you vibrant, long-lasting colour with zero ammonia, so you can enjoy beautiful, silky strands and a whole new you without the harsh chemicals.
Self-care also means taking care of your mind. Dive into a journey of empowerment and positivity with this self-love workbook with proven techniques, inspiring activities and empowering affirmations—because you deserve to fall in love with yourself all over again!
Nothing says luxe and relaxation like an organic aromatherapy candle. This option from Neom is blended with 100% natural fragrance and 100% naturally-derived wax, giving you maximum wellness benefits. Incorporate it into your bedtime ritual for the perfect night’s sleep.
The hot beverage-lover in your life will absolutely love this set of organic, fair trade and top-rated sachets from David’s tea. This gift set includes classics like Super Ginger and Saigon Chai. Cheers to sipping on the best.
Time to Unwind is the ultimate chill-out kit, turning your evening routine into a relaxing ritual with soothing bath salts, body oil, and calming scents. Give yourself the gift of relaxation with this exclusive set, from exfoliating body brushes to moisturizing oils—perfect for unwinding after a long day.
The Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum and its complementary products harness the power of rare black bee honey to deeply repair and renew skin. It’s the ultimate treat for gorgeous glow.
Treat yourself or a girlfriend to these super soft, lightweight pajamas from Knix. With luxe detailing and a relaxed fit, this set will be your best friend on self-care days. Goes great with a matcha and your favourite film.
Grace & Stella Award Winning Weekend Reset Gift Set – $34.95
Dry Brushing Body Brush – $14.99
