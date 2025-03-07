Menu

The Curator

The ultimate self-care gift guide to celebrate International Women’s Day

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 7, 2025 4:05 pm
1 min read
international women's day self care View image in full screen
Show the women in your life just how much you love and support them.
Celebrate International Women’s Day with the perfect gift to show the women in your life just how much you love and support them. Whether it’s a thoughtful token, self-care accessory or something that empowers them, you can’t go wrong with these thoughtfully indulgent finds.

 

Expertise on the go (4 trial size + free bag)
Keep your skin radiant and refreshed with Dermalogica essentials, including a glycolic cleanser, brightening serum, and more—all tucked into a sustainable, stylish bag. The perfect little gift for skincare lovers!
$126.00 at Dermalogica

 

currentbody mask
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: Series 2
Turn back time with this easy-to-use mask, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin glowing and youthful using advanced light therapy. Rejuvenates and smoothes your skin with just 10 minutes a day.
$639 at Currentbody

 

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil
With its sweet pitaya scent and nourishing formula, this lip oil gives your pout a pop of colour while keeping your lips smooth and moisturized all day long. Throw one into your purse for glossy touch-ups.
$38.98 on Amazon

 

Clairol ColorStrong Permanent Zero Ammonia Hair Dye
You know what they say – when a woman changes her hair, she’s about to change her life! Clairol ColorStrong gives you vibrant, long-lasting colour with zero ammonia, so you can enjoy beautiful, silky strands and a whole new you without the harsh chemicals.
$17.89 on Amazon $18.99 at Shopper's Drug Mart
Self-Love Workbook for Women: Release Self-Doubt, Build Self-Compassion, and Embrace Who You Are
Self-care also means taking care of your mind. Dive into a journey of empowerment and positivity with this self-love workbook with proven techniques, inspiring activities and empowering affirmations—because you deserve to fall in love with yourself all over again!
$23.99 on Amazon $23.99 at Indigo

 

Neom Tranquillity Scented Candle
Nothing says luxe and relaxation like an organic aromatherapy candle. This option from Neom is blended with 100% natural fragrance and 100% naturally-derived wax, giving you maximum wellness benefits. Incorporate it into your bedtime ritual for the perfect night’s sleep.
$80.51 on Amazon

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prana Granolove Oatmeal Cookie Crunch Organic Granola – $5.99

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips – $29.99

Handmade Vegan Natural Bar Soap – $27.95

More Recommendations

 

David's Tea All the Best Sachet Tea Chest
The hot beverage-lover in your life will absolutely love this set of organic, fair trade and top-rated sachets from David’s tea. This gift set includes classics like Super Ginger and Saigon Chai. Cheers to sipping on the best.
$51.00 at David's Tea

 

Saje Time to Unwind
Time to Unwind is the ultimate chill-out kit, turning your evening routine into a relaxing ritual with soothing bath salts, body oil, and calming scents. Give yourself the gift of relaxation with this exclusive set, from exfoliating body brushes to moisturizing oils—perfect for unwinding after a long day.
$58 at Saje

 

Guerlain Abeille Royale Age-defying Programme Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum
The Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum and its complementary products harness the power of rare black bee honey to deeply repair and renew skin. It’s the ultimate treat for gorgeous glow.
$372 at Shopper's Drug Mart
Knix The Quintessential Sleep Set
Treat yourself or a girlfriend to these super soft, lightweight pajamas from Knix. With luxe detailing and a relaxed fit, this set will be your best friend on self-care days. Goes great with a matcha and your favourite film.
$ 150.00 at Knix

 

Grace & Stella Award Winning Weekend Reset Gift Set – $34.95

Dry Brushing Body Brush – $14.99

Spa Headband – $7.90

More from The Curator
