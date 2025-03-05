Menu

Traffic

3-year-old child struck and killed in Chilliwack intersection

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Police in Chilliwack, B.C., say a three-year-old child was killed in a traffic collision on Wednesday.

RCMP said the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Vedder and Petawawa roads.

The child was a pedestrian, police said. The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Chilliwack RCMP Insp. Harinder Kheleh said.

“This is a heartbreaking incident that affects the entire community.”

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been deployed and the intersection has been closed while police investigate.

Mounties said the closure affects access to the Vedder Bridge from Vedder Road as well as access to Petawawa Road from Keith Wilson Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant video is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

