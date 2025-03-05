‘Feared’ B.C. wrestler hopes her story will inspire other indigenous children

Send this page to someone via email

They hated her in Japan when she went there to wrestle.

Delta Dawn was loathed at the Tokyo Dome in the early 1990s, her wicked snakes despised by everyone in the building.

“I was slapped with programs as I was coming out many times because people were just fearful of me getting so close to them with the snake,” Dawn Murphy told This is BC.

But playing the villain was always the role she relished in the ring.

“I always wanted to be able to let out that energy, “ said Murphy. “Utilizing my culture and the struggles I had. That’s where that energy came from.”

Murphy was a wrestling fan long before her first body slam, going to events with her grandfather. That family support fueled her in those early days with All-Star Wrestling in B.C.

“It was always nice to have my grandfather, my father, my mother and all of my cousins at many of my shows,” said Murphy.

“Women’s wrestling still wasn’t at the point it is today,” added Mike Johnston who produced the film Delta Dawn.

“That is what was so impressive, just her ‘never say die’ attitude, to make it at all cost.”

But the physical toll over the years caused internal injuries that left Murphy unable to conceive. Yet her dream of being a parent was fulfilled when she met her new adopted daughter Ashely and the birth mother for the very first time.

“I’ll never ever forget it, her passing me that beautiful baby.

“This is your baby now and you take good care of her,” said Murphy.

Now Ashley is able to see her mom’s display at the BC Sports Hall of Fame, hear all those great stories from the ring, and know the legacy of a feared professional wrestler.

“I hope it truly inspires other indigenous children and youth to reach for their dreams and never give up no matter how hard it is. Know that it can happen,” said Murphy.