Sports

Manitoba’s Carruthers beats New Brunswick’s Grattan to remain unbeaten at Brier

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 8:06 pm
1 min read
Manitoba-Carruthers skip Reid Carruthers delivers a rock while playing New Brunswick during the Brier, in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday, March 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Manitoba-Carruthers skip Reid Carruthers delivers a rock while playing New Brunswick during the Brier, in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday, March 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba’s Reid Carruthers defeated New Brunswick’s James Grattan 6-4 to keep his perfect record intact at the Montana’s Brier.

Carruthers improved to 4-0 in round-robin play. Defending champion Brad Gushue (3-0), who was idle for the early draw, is the only other unbeaten skip in Pool A.

Northern Ontario’s John Epping made a game-winning runback for an 8-7 win over Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone. Both teams are 3-1.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe beat British Columbia’s Cameron de Jong 8-5 and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Ty Dilello topped Nunavut’s Shane Latimer 10-6.

The two unbeaten skips in Pool B, Mike McEwen of Saskatchewan (3-0) and Alberta’s Brad Jacobs (2-0), were idle.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday night and the final is set for Sunday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

