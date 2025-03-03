Manitoba’s Carruthers beats New Brunswick’s Grattan to remain unbeaten at Brier

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s Reid Carruthers defeated New Brunswick’s James Grattan 6-4 to keep his perfect record intact at the Montana’s Brier.

Carruthers improved to 4-0 in round-robin play. Defending champion Brad Gushue (3-0), who was idle for the early draw, is the only other unbeaten skip in Pool A.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Northern Ontario’s John Epping made a game-winning runback for an 8-7 win over Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone. Both teams are 3-1.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe beat British Columbia’s Cameron de Jong 8-5 and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Ty Dilello topped Nunavut’s Shane Latimer 10-6.

The two unbeaten skips in Pool B, Mike McEwen of Saskatchewan (3-0) and Alberta’s Brad Jacobs (2-0), were idle.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday night and the final is set for Sunday.