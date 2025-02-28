Menu

Canada

Regina police to open new office in Cornwall Centre

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 3:13 pm
2 min read
Cornwall Centre will have a new Regina police office in 2025. View image in full screen
Cornwall Centre will have a new Regina police office in 2025. Global News
The Regina Police Service will have a new office at the Cornwall Centre to manage its downtown safety team.

The team is made up of police officers and alternative response officers.

The new hub won’t be accessible to the public, but RPS Chief Farooq Sheikh believes the increased visibility will deter crime. Last year, Regina’s crime rate decreased by four per cent.

“Because we have an office space here, my expectation that my officers still patrol all downtown, but they’ve got a base so they don’t have to go back to the police station,” he said.

Sheikh said that in all of his experience working in England, a little station that some cops and officers can work from has big benefits.

“I want to make sure that people feel safe,” he said. “I also want to make sure that we have a good relationship with shopping centres and I also want to be there to be a place to help people engage and communicate.”

The general manager of the Cornwall Centre, located across from Dollarama, agrees the increased presence will help deter crime.

“I think visibility is everything and from a customer, shopper standpoint, knowing that RPS is in our downtown is going to be a good part of it,” Kendra Wren said. “I’d say in the spring, I think that extra level of added safety will probably bring peace of mind.

“Cornwall Centre sees about four million visitors per year. That’s our annual traffic number. With being open seven days a week and being at the centre of downtown, it was the perfect place to host an office.”

Wren said RPS will not pay rent for the space, which will be provided by the Cornwall Centre.

When asked whether or not crime inside the mall was a deciding factor in the partnership, Wren did not provide comment.

If someone is in need of help, they should first call 911 rather than go to the office.

Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said the partnership is exciting for the city.

“We’ve heard that people want to see us focus on downtown safety and I think this is an amazing opportunity to address that even further,” he said. “We’re not saying it’s not safe, but we are continually looking for ways to enhance safety in our downtown.”

The official opening date will be announced later this spring.

