Police ID victim, downgrade murder charge in Ontario restaurant fire

York Regional Police have identified the victim of a fatal late-night restaurant fire north of Toronto and downgraded a murder charge against the alleged arsonist.

Police say the body of 22-year-old Bassam Mhaidat from Mississauga was found inside the burned down restaurant on Feb. 16.

Police say the accused is now facing a manslaughter charge, downgraded from the second-degree murder charge police had announced earlier this month.

The 22-year-old man still faces an arson charge.

Police say emergency crews responded to a restaurant engulfed in flames just before 3 a.m. in Nobleton, a community in King Township.

Firefighters put out the fire and found a body inside.