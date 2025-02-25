Grimes requests more privacy for her and Elon Musk’s children: ‘I’m just asking’

Grimes is pleading with the public to keep her children out of the media after her four-year-old son, X AE A-XII, visited the White House with his father Elon Musk during a televised press conference in the Oval Office.

Following Musk’s surprise appearance, Grimes, the billionaire’s ex-girlfriend with whom he shares three children, claimed she had no clue her son was going to be there and took to X to criticize the move.

“It was like, ‘Grimes slams,’ ‘Grimes speaks out.’ It’s like, OK, it was a reply,” Grimes said in an interview with Time, published Feb. 25. “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere.”

“I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I’m just asking,” added Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher.

During his appearance at the White House, X AE A-XII was seen sitting in the Oval Office beside Musk, occasionally moving around while his father fielded questions from reporters. Viewers took to X to note how “polite” the young child was during the half-hour appearance.

“Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee,’” one X user wrote to Grimes about her son’s appearance.

Grimes responded to the post, writing, “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Last week, Grimes tried to reach out to Musk on X, urging him to respond to her about a “medical crisis” involving one of their children.

In a series of now-deleted posts on X on Feb. 20, Grimes, wrote, “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

“If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this,” she added. “This is urgent, Elon.”

Grimes did not elaborate on what the medical crisis was or which child she was speaking about.

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she wrote in another post.

She also spoke out last month following Musk’s straight-arm, Nazi-like gesture during his speech at Trump’s inauguration.

“I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting,” she wrote.

“I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?” she added.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has 12 known children. The birth of his 12th child, his third with Neuralink Corp. director Shivon Zilis, was revealed last June.

He has also had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. Musk’s first child, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 when he was only 10 weeks old.

Earlier this month, Musk was sued by Ashley St. Clair, who claims she’s the mother of Musk’s 13th child. St. Clair is suing the billionaire for sole legal custody of the five-month-old baby she says they share and a court declaration that Musk is the father of her child.

As of Tuesday morning, Musk has not publicly responded to Grimes’ interview with Time.