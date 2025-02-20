Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

British Columbians willing to spend more to buy Canadian, survey finds

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 6:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The complications of avoiding American goods and buying Canadian'
The complications of avoiding American goods and buying Canadian
RELATED: Donald Trump's tariff threats have many consumers more focused on 'buying Canadian' and avoiding American products. But as Angela Jung reports, it's more complicated than it seems – Feb 3, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The “buy Canadian” movement is seeing growing interest in British Columbia amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation and tariff threats, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Interac, found more than three-quarters of British Columbians (78 per cent) said supporting local businesses was more important than it was a year ago.

RELATED: Here is how to buy B.C. products amid looming Donald Trump tariffs

More than half (54 per cent) said they were willing to spend up to $5 more for a local product, while 34 per cent said they would pay up to $10 more.

However, the survey also revealed one major challenge to the movement: 42 per cent said they had trouble determining if a product was local or not.

Click to play video: 'Challenges of ‘Made in Canada’: Why its harder than you think'
Challenges of ‘Made in Canada’: Why its harder than you think

That’s not a surprise, according to retail analyst Bruce Winder, who said finding truly Canadian-made products is much harder in 2025 than it was several decades ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because of … globalization and NAFTA, a lot of the products we buy are a bit of a hybrid,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They could have part of the product originate in Mexico, Canada, the United States, China and then they end up on our shelves.”

RELATED: Want to buy Canadian? How to find alternatives to big U.S. brands

Winder said shoppers who want to buy Canadian should examine the labels on products for two key designations.

“Product of Canada” means that 98 per cent of an item’s inputs are from Canada, while “Made in Canada” means at least 51 per cent of inputs are Canadian.

Trending Now

Winder added that the evolution of our economy has also made shopping at Canadian businesses harder.

Click to play video: 'B.C. whisky distiller’s Canadian sales booming as Trump tariffs loom'
B.C. whisky distiller’s Canadian sales booming as Trump tariffs loom

“It’s difficult to really sustain a pure buy Canadian movement because so much of our economy and our retail stores are American in nature,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You look at Amazon, you look at Walmart, you look at Costco, it’s difficult to cut them completely out of your life.”

Trump has vowed to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods and 10 per cent on energy as early as March 5, citing a shifting constellation of complaints including drugs and migrants at the border, trade deficits and the desire to raise revenue for the U.S. treasury.

Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices