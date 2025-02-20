British Columbians willing to spend more to buy Canadian, survey finds

Send this page to someone via email

The “buy Canadian” movement is seeing growing interest in British Columbia amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation and tariff threats, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Interac, found more than three-quarters of British Columbians (78 per cent) said supporting local businesses was more important than it was a year ago.

RELATED: Here is how to buy B.C. products amid looming Donald Trump tariffs

More than half (54 per cent) said they were willing to spend up to $5 more for a local product, while 34 per cent said they would pay up to $10 more.

However, the survey also revealed one major challenge to the movement: 42 per cent said they had trouble determining if a product was local or not.

2:06 Challenges of ‘Made in Canada’: Why its harder than you think

That’s not a surprise, according to retail analyst Bruce Winder, who said finding truly Canadian-made products is much harder in 2025 than it was several decades ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because of … globalization and NAFTA, a lot of the products we buy are a bit of a hybrid,” he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They could have part of the product originate in Mexico, Canada, the United States, China and then they end up on our shelves.”

RELATED: Want to buy Canadian? How to find alternatives to big U.S. brands

Winder said shoppers who want to buy Canadian should examine the labels on products for two key designations.

“Product of Canada” means that 98 per cent of an item’s inputs are from Canada, while “Made in Canada” means at least 51 per cent of inputs are Canadian.

Winder added that the evolution of our economy has also made shopping at Canadian businesses harder.

1:59 B.C. whisky distiller’s Canadian sales booming as Trump tariffs loom

“It’s difficult to really sustain a pure buy Canadian movement because so much of our economy and our retail stores are American in nature,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You look at Amazon, you look at Walmart, you look at Costco, it’s difficult to cut them completely out of your life.”

Trump has vowed to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods and 10 per cent on energy as early as March 5, citing a shifting constellation of complaints including drugs and migrants at the border, trade deficits and the desire to raise revenue for the U.S. treasury.

Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum.