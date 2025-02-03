SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Here is how to buy B.C. products amid looming Donald Trump tariffs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'British Columbians appearing receptive to buy local pleas amid U.S. tariffs'
British Columbians appearing receptive to buy local pleas amid U.S. tariffs
British Columbians appear to be rallying to appeals to buy Canadian in response to U.S. tariffs. Angela Jung has that part of the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On the precipice of a trade war, British Columbians seem to be heeding the call from the provincial government to buy local or buy Canadian.

The provincial government’s website Buy BC says “There’s never been a better time to Buy BC and support the growers, producers and the food we love from here at home.”

Consumers who want to buy B.C. products can search for a product on the website.

B.C. liquor stores have already removed alcohol products from red states, or those who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Click to play video: 'U.S. tariff impacts on B.C. economy'
U.S. tariff impacts on B.C. economy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak with Trump on Monday around noon.

Story continues below advertisement
This conversation comes after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that she had “a good conversation” on Monday morning with Trump, “with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty.”
Trending Now

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said the two reached “a series of agreements” during their conversation, two days after the Mexican president ordered retaliatory tariffs in response to the U.S. decision to slap 25 per cent levies on all goods coming from Mexico as a trade war broke out between the two neighbours.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is unclear if Trump will pause the Canadian tariffs.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices