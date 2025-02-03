Here is how to buy B.C. products amid looming Donald Trump tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

On the precipice of a trade war, British Columbians seem to be heeding the call from the provincial government to buy local or buy Canadian.

The provincial government’s website Buy BC says “There’s never been a better time to Buy BC and support the growers, producers and the food we love from here at home.”

Consumers who want to buy B.C. products can search for a product on the website.

B.C. liquor stores have already removed alcohol products from red states, or those who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak with Trump on Monday around noon.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said the two reached “a series of agreements” during their conversation, two days after the Mexican president ordered retaliatory tariffs in response to the U.S. decision to slap 25 per cent levies on all goods coming from Mexico as a trade war broke out between the two neighbours.

It is unclear if Trump will pause the Canadian tariffs.