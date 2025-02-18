Toronto plane crash: Video captures moment Delta flight overturns, bursts into flames

Send this page to someone via email

A new video has emerged showing the moment a Delta Air Lines flight crash landed and overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The video, shared by X user @airmainengineer, shows the plane approaching the runway, touching down and bursting into flames. The plane then slides across the runway and overturns and flames continue to billow out.

Global News has not been able to confirm who shot the video originally.

Twenty-one people, including a child, were injured after the Delta plane — a Bombardier CRJ900 — crash landed Monday afternoon, Delta officials said Tuesday morning; 19 have been released from hospital, they added.

Pearson officials said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., and resulted in the closure of the airport for several hours as emergency crews worked to respond.

Delta flight 4819, which was flying to Toronto from Minneapolis, was carrying a total of 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members, officials said.

Among the passengers, 22 of them were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta subsidiary. All passengers and crew were accounted for. There were no fatalities.

On Monday, Pearson was experiencing blowing snow and winds of 51 km/h gusting to 65 km/h, according to the Meteorological Service of Canada. The temperature was about minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The plane coming from Minneapolis arrived amid blowing snow following a winter storm that hit the Toronto region over the weekend.

There was no immediate word by officials on what led to the incident, as the investigation is still in its early stages. The investigation is being led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

One regional airline pilot, who has flown the Bombardier CRJ noted that photos of the crashed jet showed its nose landing gear intact, while its two other wheels and landing gear appeared to have been sheared off.

Such damage suggested the Delta Air Lines pilot was going laterally, not straight, prior to losing control of the jet and crashing, either because of high, gusting winds, or snow and ice on runway, or dangerous a combination of both, the pilot suggested.

“It’s an easy plane to land, even with crosswinds, as long as you are within the manufacturer’s limitations,” said the regional airline pilot, who did not want to be named as he is employed in the industry.

“Maybe a broken wheel, or a frozen brake also occurred during the landing,” added the pilot, who cautioned about drawing any quick conclusions.

The last major crash at Pearson was on Aug. 2, 2005, when an Airbus A340 landing from Paris skidded off the runway and burst into flames amid stormy weather. All 309 passengers and crew aboard Air France Flight 358 survived the crash.

Monday’s crash at Pearson airport was the fourth major aviation accident in North America in the past three weeks.

A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And on Feb. 6, 10 people were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues, Andrew McIntosh and The Canadian Press