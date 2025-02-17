Menu

Parts of Ontario, Quebec brace for third day of a winter storm as lake effect snow expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2025 6:16 am
A winter storm that blanketed much of Ontario and Quebec this weekend is tapered off, leaving much of the region to dig themselves out.

Environment Canada says a winter storm warning that was issued Saturday for the Toronto area was lifted last night as snowfall tapered off Sunday afternoon, and snowfall in the Ottawa area ended in the evening.

But the weather agency says a snow squall warning remains in effect for communities along the Bruce Peninsula and in the Georgian Bay area, as 30 to 60 centimetres are expected to begin this morning and last into Tuesday.

The agency warns snow brought on by the lake effect could bring near zero visibility during snowfall.

In Montreal, where heavy snow also fell and made travel hazardous, heavy snow is expected to continue into this morning with an expected 25 to 40 centimetres coming down.

English school boards and French-language school service centres in the Greater Montreal area announced that classes would be cancelled at primary and high schools on Monday due to snow.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

